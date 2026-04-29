ETV Bharat / bharat

West Asia Crisis: Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi Dials Jaishankar

New Delhi: Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Wednesday dialled his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar and discussed various aspects of the West Asia crisis.

The phone conversation came two days after Araghchi held wide-ranging discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. "Received a phone call from Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi of Iran this evening," Jaishankar said on social media. "Had a detailed conversation about various aspects of the current situation. We agreed to remain in close touch," he said.

The Iranian embassy in New Delhi said the two sides "discussed and exchanged views on the latest developments related to the ceasefire, bilateral relations, as well as regional and international issues".