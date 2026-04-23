ETV Bharat / bharat

West Asia Crisis: India, Qatar Discuss Ways To Boost Trade, Strengthen Supply Chains

"We discussed ways to further enhance our bilateral trade and investment ties while strengthening supply chain resilience. Looking forward to deepening our strategic partnership in the times ahead," Goyal said in a post on social media. Both had virtual interaction.

New Delhi: India and Qatar on Thursday held discussions on ways to boost bilateral trade and strengthen supply chain resilience, which has been disrupted due to the West Asia crisis. The meeting was held between Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Qatari Minister of State for Foreign Trade Affairs Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Sayed.

The bilateral trade between the countries stood at USD 14 billion in 2024-25. Both sides have aimed at doubling it by 2030. They are also looking at negotiating a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

Goyal recently discussed trade and supply chain-related issues with the trade ministers of other GCC members. It included Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Kuwait. All these countries are members of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) with which India is in the process of negotiating a free trade agreement.

The US and Israel's attack on Iran has led to severe disruptions in the movement of cargo ships in international waters, particularly to the West Asian nations.

The conflict has posed challenges for exporters to ship goods to the Gulf region, with which India had a bilateral trade of USD 178 billion in 2024-25 (USD 56.87 billion exports and USD 121.67 billion imports).