West Asia Crisis: Govt Lowers Excise Duty On Fuel 'To Shield Citizens'; But Move Likely To Ease Oil Marketing Firms' Burden
Economists advice government to encourage public transport, curb petrol consumption, without which they say the relief may be temporary, reports Saurabh Shukla.
Published : March 27, 2026 at 4:19 PM IST
New Delhi: Amid rising concerns over fuel prices in India due to the ongoing tensions in West Asia, the Centre has taken a significant step by reducing the additional excise duty on petrol and diesel. Experts have described the move as forward looking, noting that it is likely to ease the cost burden on oil marketing companies grappling with expensive crude, while also offering some relief to consumers.
However economists caution that without broader measures like promoting public transport and curbing petrol consumption, the relief may only be temporary.
According to a gazette notification issued late Thursday, additional excise duty on petrol has been reduced from Rs 13 per litre to Rs 3 per litre. In the case of diesel, the duty has been cut from Rs 10 per litre to nil. Attention now shifts to the Reserve Bank of India, which is set to review its monetary policy next month. The central bank’s decisions will be closely watched, as it weighs the evolving economic situation.
'Protecting Consumers From Fuel Hike'
Commenting on the decision, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said whenever global crises arise and begin to impact India, the Prime Minister responds promptly to ensure that the burden does not fall on citizens. The priority has been to keep essential fuels like LPG and petrol readily available without disruption.
With global crude prices rising, PM Modi has made it clear that these increases should not translate into higher costs for consumers. This is the key reason behind the government’s recent decision. The Centre will support oil marketing companies in managing higher import costs, while ensuring that supplies meet the country’s needs.
Government believes this move is expected to prevent any shortage of fuel, be it petrol, diesel, Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) or LPG. In addition, the Government has raised export duties on ATF to discourage the outflow of refined products, ensuring that domestic demand is met first before supplies are sent abroad.
In a social media post, the Finance Minister said duties have been imposed on exports of diesel at Rs 21.5 per litre, and on ATF at Rs 29.5 per litre. This will ensure adequate availability of these products for domestic consumption. The Parliament has been notified about the same, she added.
Easing Inflationary Pressure
To better understand the impact of these measures, ETV Bharat spoke to former Chairman and Managing Director of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) M K Surana. He said, "With crude prices rising, there are only two options, either pass the increase on to consumers, or find a way to absorb the shock. This decision offers a practical solution. Without such intervention, fuel prices would likely have gone up, pushing inflation higher in the near future."
"We have seen similar steps in the past, whenever global crude prices have surged. Over the last four years, when crude remained relatively stable, the government increased excise duties. Now that prices have risen again, those duties have been reduced. The idea is to strike a balance, ensuring that oil companies don’t make excessive profits, while also protecting consumers from undue burden, so that the broader economy continues to function smoothly," he added.
Surana also said that the frequent volatility in prices can lead to speculation and hoarding in the market. Measures like these help curb such tendencies and maintain stability.
Curbing Petrol, Saving Economy
Despite the relief measures, experts believe the steps may not be enough to tackle the scale of the challenge. They argue that the government should consider reducing duties on diesel, while allowing petrol prices to rise, in order to discourage its excessive use, and to promote public transport. According to them, this approach could help curb fuel consumption in a more sustainable way.
Senior economist Arun Kumar noted that while the government’s move offers immediate relief, it could have implications for the fiscal deficit in the long term. A widening gap between imports and exports may add pressure on the trade deficit, which will require more structural measures to address the situation, he added.
He also pointed out that the current crisis is largely driven by a supply shock, which is something beyond the government’s control. In such a scenario, reducing consumption becomes equally important. While cutting diesel use is not practical due to its direct link with production and economic activity, petrol consumption can be moderated.
He suggested that policy tools should be used to encourage a shift towards public transport. Making petrol relatively more expensive, while subsidising buses and Metro services could help reduce reliance on private vehicles. Similarly, promoting rail transport over road, given its greater dependence on electricity, can help conserve fuel. Prioritising essential consumption over the non-essential, he added, would also be key to managing demand during such periods.