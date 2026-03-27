ETV Bharat / bharat

West Asia Crisis: Govt Lowers Excise Duty On Fuel 'To Shield Citizens'; But Move Likely To Ease Oil Marketing Firms' Burden

New Delhi: Amid rising concerns over fuel prices in India due to the ongoing tensions in West Asia, the Centre has taken a significant step by reducing the additional excise duty on petrol and diesel. Experts have described the move as forward looking, noting that it is likely to ease the cost burden on oil marketing companies grappling with expensive crude, while also offering some relief to consumers.

However economists caution that without broader measures like promoting public transport and curbing petrol consumption, the relief may only be temporary.

According to a gazette notification issued late Thursday, additional excise duty on petrol has been reduced from Rs 13 per litre to Rs 3 per litre. In the case of diesel, the duty has been cut from Rs 10 per litre to nil. Attention now shifts to the Reserve Bank of India, which is set to review its monetary policy next month. The central bank’s decisions will be closely watched, as it weighs the evolving economic situation.

'Protecting Consumers From Fuel Hike'

Commenting on the decision, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said whenever global crises arise and begin to impact India, the Prime Minister responds promptly to ensure that the burden does not fall on citizens. The priority has been to keep essential fuels like LPG and petrol readily available without disruption.

With global crude prices rising, PM Modi has made it clear that these increases should not translate into higher costs for consumers. This is the key reason behind the government’s recent decision. The Centre will support oil marketing companies in managing higher import costs, while ensuring that supplies meet the country’s needs.

Government believes this move is expected to prevent any shortage of fuel, be it petrol, diesel, Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) or LPG. In addition, the Government has raised export duties on ATF to discourage the outflow of refined products, ensuring that domestic demand is met first before supplies are sent abroad.

In a social media post, the Finance Minister said duties have been imposed on exports of diesel at Rs 21.5 per litre, and on ATF at Rs 29.5 per litre. This will ensure adequate availability of these products for domestic consumption. The Parliament has been notified about the same, she added.