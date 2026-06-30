ETV Bharat / bharat

West Asia Crisis: FTA Talks With Israel, GCC Bloc Temporarily Stalled

New Delhi: India's free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations with Israel and the six-nation GCC bloc are "temporarily stalled" at present amid the West Asia crisis, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Monday.

He, however, said active negotiations for trade pacts are underway with Chile, Mexico, the South Africa-led SACU group, the Russia-led Eurasia bloc, and Mercosur.

Talks with Canada are at a "very advanced" stage, he said at the India-Greece Business Forum in Athens. The minister is in Athens on an official visit.

"We are currently in negotiations, of course temporarily stalled with Israel, with the six-nation GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) bloc, but in active negotiations with Chile, Mexico, SACU (South Africa Customs Union), the Eurasia bloc, and an expanded PTA (preferential trade agreement) with Mercosur," he said.

Mercosur bloc members are Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, and Paraguay. The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) comprises Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.

The SACU members are South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Lesotho, and Eswatini. GCC is a union of six countries in the Gulf region: Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain.

Goyal said that India has finalised nine FTAs in the last three and a half years. These pacts cover 38 developed and prosperous countries, including the UK, EU, EFTA, Mauritius, UAA, Oman, Australia, and New Zealand.