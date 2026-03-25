ETV Bharat / bharat

West Asia Crisis Fallout: Coimbatore's Motor Pump Sets To Get Dearer

Coimbatore: The price of motor pumps is set to increase by around 10 per cent. This was announced by the Southern India Engineering Manufacturers' Association (SIEMA), citing continuous rise in the cost of raw materials, resulting from the shortages in crude oil and LPG, on account of the continuing hostilities in West Asia.

This is the second hike in the price of pump sets announced by SIEMA in the last few months. The present hike will be effective from April.

SIEMA President Mithun Ramadass stated, "The prices of raw materials required to manufacture pump sets have been rising continuously over the past six months. Given that copper accounts for 25-30 per cent of the total production cost, its price alone has surged by over 50 per cent in the past year. On an average, the price of copper has risen by Rs 800-1,200 per kg.”

He added that prices of other materials, including aluminum, steel, cast iron, wires and cables, have also increased by over 20 per cent, impacting the micro, small, and medium scale enterprises (MSMEs) that manufacture motor pumps.

Ramadass said that earlier, faced with an unavoidable situation, a decision was taken in October to implement a gradual price hike of 10 per cent before March 31. He added, “In light of the continued uncertainty surrounding raw material prices, we are compelled to implement a further price hike of 7.5-10 per cent, effective from April. Under these circumstances, the Central government must provide necessary assistance and concessions to safeguard the pump set manufacturing industry. Furthermore, we request that the 18 per cent GST currently levied on pump set production be reduced to 5 per cent.”