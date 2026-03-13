ETV Bharat / bharat

West Asia Conflict: EAM Jaishankar Speaks To Iranian Counterpart

"Had another conversation with Iranian FM @araghchi yesterday night. Discussed bilateral matters as also BRICS related issues," the external affairs minister said on social media.

The two foreign ministers held a phone conversation on Thursday night. Jaishankar and Araghchi had spoken on February 28, soon after the US and Israel launched the attack on Iran that killed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. They also spoke on March 5 and March 10.

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke to his Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araghchi -- their fourth such conversation since the West Asia crisis began -- as New Delhi intensifies efforts to secure safe passage to 28 merchant vessels currently stationed on either side of the Strait of Hormuz.

The latest phone conversation came as India ramped up efforts to secure safe passage to the Indian-flagged merchant vessels through the strategic shipping route of Strait of Hormuz that has been partially blocked by Tehran following the escalation in its conflict with the US and Israel.

An Iranian readout said Araghchi briefed his Indian counterpart on the latest situation "resulting from the aggressions and crimes" committed by the US and Israel against Iran and its consequences on the stability and security of the region and the world. It said the Iranian foreign minister emphasised to Jaishankar Tehran's firm will to exercise the "legitimate right to self-defence".

"Araghchi emphasised the need for international and regional forums and organisations to condemn military aggression against Iran," the readout said. "Referring to the importance of the role and position of BRICS as a forum for developing multilateral cooperation, he considered it essential for this institution to play a constructive role at the current juncture to support stability and security in the region and the world," it added.

It said Araghchi emphasised the importance of finding a way to strengthen stability and sustainable security environment in the region and called it as a "collective need".

