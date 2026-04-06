ETV Bharat / bharat

West Asia Crisis: EAM Jaishankar Speaks To Iran, Qatar, UAE Counterparts As Trump's Deadline Nears

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar meets Iran Foreign Affairs Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on the sidelines of the BRICS Outreach session, in Kazan in 2024 | File photo ( ANI )

New Delhi: Amid deepening escalation of the West Asia conflict, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani on Sunday and discussed the West Asia conflict amid US President Donald Trump's fresh ultimatum to Iran demanding the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

The external affairs minister also held a phone conversation with the Foreign Minister of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan. It is understood that the conflict's impact on global energy supplies figured prominently in the talks.

"Received a call from Foreign Minister @araghchi of Iran. Discussed the present situation," Jaishankar said on social media without elaborating. The Iranian embassy in New Delhi said the two foreign ministers discussed bilateral relations as well as regional and international developments.

Jaishankar's phone conversations with leaders of the three West Asian nations came against the backdrop of a spike in tensions in the region after Trump renewed his threat to Iran, saying the US will destroy Iranian power plants and bridges if it does not open the Strait of Hormuz for shipping.