ETV Bharat / bharat

West Asia Crisis: Centre Asks States To Counter LPG Supply Rumours And Curb Panic Buying

New Delhi: With alleged misinformation on LPG supply shortage leading to panic buying, the Central government has directed all States and Union Territories to step up communication, noting that only 17 states are currently conducting regular press briefings to mitigate public anxiety.

In an official order issed on Thursday (April 2), the Union Petroleum Ministry said that despite earlier instructions, false information is still circulating in some regions, causing unnecessary concerns among people. It further highlighted that only 17 States and UTs are currently holding regular or occasional press briefings.

States conducting regular or intermittent/need basis press briefs (ETV Bharat)

In view of this, the Ministry has urged all States and UTs to intensify proactive communication. It has asked for daily press briefings at a senior level, along with timely updates through social and electronic media, to reassure citizens about the adequate availability and smooth distribution of LPG and other petroleum products.

This apart, states have also been directed to continue strict action against malpractices such as hoarding and black marketing. The Ministry has also sought personal intervention from state authorities to ensure effective implementation of these measures.