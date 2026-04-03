West Asia Crisis: Centre Asks States To Counter LPG Supply Rumours And Curb Panic Buying
Continuous rumours about LPG shortage in parts of the country has prompted Centre to ask States to share regular and accurate updates to counter misinformation.
Published : April 3, 2026 at 3:25 PM IST
New Delhi: With alleged misinformation on LPG supply shortage leading to panic buying, the Central government has directed all States and Union Territories to step up communication, noting that only 17 states are currently conducting regular press briefings to mitigate public anxiety.
In an official order issed on Thursday (April 2), the Union Petroleum Ministry said that despite earlier instructions, false information is still circulating in some regions, causing unnecessary concerns among people. It further highlighted that only 17 States and UTs are currently holding regular or occasional press briefings.
In view of this, the Ministry has urged all States and UTs to intensify proactive communication. It has asked for daily press briefings at a senior level, along with timely updates through social and electronic media, to reassure citizens about the adequate availability and smooth distribution of LPG and other petroleum products.
This apart, states have also been directed to continue strict action against malpractices such as hoarding and black marketing. The Ministry has also sought personal intervention from state authorities to ensure effective implementation of these measures.
What Govt Had Said In Its March 27 Advisory
The government had earlier flagged disruptions in the global supply chain due to geopolitical developments in West Asia, while highlighting the steps taken by various departments to streamline availability and distribution of LPG in parts of the country.
The March 27 order highlighted a sharp rise in misinformation and fake news related to the availability and pricing of petrol, diesel and LPG across social media platforms. This, the Ministry said, led to panic buying and unnecessary hoarding, putting additional pressure on the supply system.
The Centre had then stressed the need for real-time, regular communication with the public through all available channels to counter rumours and prevent confusion. States and Union Territories have been time and again asked to hold daily press briefings and actively use social and electronic media to share accurate information and stop the spread of false claims.
In the fresh order, the Ministry once again urged State governments to personally monitor the situation and ensure that correct information reaches the public.
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