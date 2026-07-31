West Asia Crisis: Centre Advises RERA To Extend Real Estate Project Deadlines By 4 Months
MoHUA invokes force majeure provisions under RERA after disruptions caused by West Asia conflict, reports reports ETV Bharat’s Gautam Debroy.
Published : July 31, 2026 at 7:02 PM IST
New Delhi: In a major relief for India’s real estate sector, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) on Friday advised all State Real Estate Regulatory Authorities (RERAs) to grant a four-month extension for the registration and completion timelines of eligible real estate projects affected by disruptions arising from the ongoing West Asia conflict.
The advisory, a copy of which is in possession of ETV Bharat, was issued by the Ministry's Housing Division. It invokes the force majeure provisions under the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 (RERA), acknowledging that the conflict has severely disrupted global supply chains and caused construction material shortages, leading to project execution delays nationwide.
According to the Ministry, it has received several representations from stakeholders in the real estate sector highlighting the adverse impact of the prevailing situation in West Asia on construction activity. The disruption in the availability of key building materials has affected the timely completion of several registered projects.
The advisory refers to an Office Memorandum issued by the Department of Expenditure under the Ministry of Finance on April 29, 2026, which treated the ongoing West Asia situation as a “war” for the purpose of invoking the force majeure clause in government contracts. Based on this, the Housing Ministry has extended similar relief under the RERA framework.
It is worth mentioning that Section 6 of the RERA Act permits extension of a project’s registration in cases of force majeure, including situations arising from war, that adversely affect the regular development of a real estate project.
The Ministry also noted that Section 7(3) empowers the Real Estate Regulatory Authority to allow a project’s registration to remain in force instead of revoking it, subject to conditions considered appropriate in the interest of homebuyers.
The Ministry has advised all RERAs to issue suitable orders extending the registration and corresponding completion timelines of registered real estate projects whose original, revised or previously extended completion dates fall on or after February 28, 2026. The extension may be granted for a period of four months.
To further simplify the process and reduce the administrative burden on both developers and regulatory authorities, the Ministry also suggested that RERAs may issue a common order or direction covering all eligible projects instead of requiring individual developers to submit separate applications.
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