West Asia Conflict: 37 Indian-Flagged Ships With 1,109 Sailors Stuck In Persian Gulf, Gulf Of Oman

New Delhi: As many as 37 Indian-flagged ships with over 1,000 seafarers are stuck in the Persian Gulf, the Gulf of Oman and the adjoining sea areas as the key shipping route through the Strait of Hormuz is closed due to the ongoing military actions involving the United States, Israel and Iran.

While some ships are carrying crude oil and LNG to Indian ports, others are on the way to bring petroleum products from the Gulf nations. A total of 37 Indian-flagged ships with 1,109 sailors are stuck in the Persian Gulf, the Gulf of Oman and the adjoining sea areas due to the closure of the key shipping route through the Strait of Hormuz, an official privy to the development told PTI.

The Directorate General of Shipping is in regular touch with the shipping companies and is closely monitoring the situation. At least three Indian seafarers on board foreign-flagged vessels were killed, and one was injured in West Asia due to the current conflict.

A dedicated quick response team has been set up by the Shipping Ministry to enable timely coordination among authorities, ensure immediate response to emerging situations and facilitate prompt assistance to Indian seafarers and their families.

Shipping companies and Recruitment and Placement Service Licensees (RPSLs) have been advised to exercise caution in crew deployment and maintain regular communication with seafarers and their families. Helpline numbers have also been activated and shared with the families of the seafarers through RPSLs.

The Directorate General of Shipping also issued an advisory for maritime operators to assess voyage-specific risks following the disruptions of the shipping route and closure of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran.