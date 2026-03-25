ETV Bharat / bharat

West Asia Conflict Scorches Jodhpur's Handicraft Industry, Putting 5 Lakh Livelihoods At Risk

Jodhpur: The Indian handicrafts export industry, including those in Jodhpur – home to over 5,000 manufacturing units, has been scorched by the flames of the ongoing conflict in West Asia. Disruptions to maritime routes have caused export bottlenecks and a spike in container freight charges, resulting in orders being put on hold.

The cost of raw materials for handicrafts has also risen significantly. Factories are teetering on the brink of closure due to shortages in materials required for powder coating. Whatever stock remains available has become prohibitively expensive. Consequently, production costs are spiralling upward. Hundreds of containers filled with finished goods remain stalled. This situation has left both exporters and the operators of small-scale factories in a state of shock.

In Jodhpur, the operations of over 700 factories dependent on petrochemical products — including those involved in powder coating for handicrafts — are facing a severe crisis. These factories provide livelihoods for 10,000 people. With 500 containers currently held up, fresh orders have come to a standstill. As a result, operations at these units have ground to a halt. Jodhpur exports approximately 4,500 containers of handicrafts annually. The city is home to around 5,000 handicraft units, which directly or indirectly support the employment of 5,00,000 people.

The industry was earlier crippled when the US had initially imposed a 50 per cent tariff on exports to the country. Eventually, following an agreement, the tariff rate settled at 18 per cent, and led to a resumption of orders for export. Trade fairs also began taking place. However, the outbreak of the US-Israeli war on Iran has brought all business activity to a complete standstill.

Dr Ajay Sharma, former director of RAJSICO, explained that the reduction of US tariffs to 18 per cent and the rise in orders that followed, had initially provided a much-needed lifeline to the industry. However, the current conflict has driven up the prices of petroleum products. As a result, the production of handicrafts requiring powder coating has come to a grinding halt. If the situation does not improve soon, the industry and its workforce face the prospect of massive financial losses.

Iron is a key component in over 50 per cent of the handicrafts exported from Jodhpur; these items require powder coating for finishing and colouring. This process primarily relies on LPG; however, the government has recently imposed restrictions on the booking of commercial LPG cylinders for industrial use, adding to the industry's woes.