West Asia Conflict: PM Modi Speaks To Iranian President, Says 'Safety Of Indians, Energy Transit Top Priorities'
During his conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, PM Modi reiterated India's commitment to peace and stability and urged for dialogue and diplomacy.
Published : March 13, 2026 at 7:31 AM IST
New Delhi: Amid the ongoing crisis in West Asia in the wake of hostilities between US, Israel and Iran, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday night spoke with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and expressed deep concerns over escalating tensions, pointing to the loss of civilian lives and damage to infrastructure in the region.
Following the conversation, PM Modi underlined that safety and security of Indian nationals, along with the need for unhindered transit of goods and energy, remain his government's foremost priorities.
"Had a conversation with Iranian President, Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, to discuss the serious situation in the region. Expressed deep concern over the escalation of tensions and the loss of civilian lives as well as damage to civilian infrastructure," PM said in a post on X.
He affirmed, "The safety and security of Indian nationals, along with the need for unhindered transit of goods and energy, remain India’s top priorities."
PM Modi further reiterated India's commitment to peace and stability, urging all sides to embrace dialogue and diplomacy. He stressed that de‑escalation and constructive engagement are essential to prevent further deterioration of the situation.
The Prime Minister’s remarks come at a time when regional tensions have raised concerns over security, trade routes, and the welfare of expatriates. India has consistently positioned itself as a voice for dialogue in West Asia, calling for restraint and peaceful resolution of disputes.
Earlier, emphasising the twin priorities of citizen safety and the stability of energy supply chains, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India is working to ensure the safety of its 9,000 nationals in Iran, with several students and others returning home with the assistance of embassies.
During the weekly press briefing on Thursday, Jaiswal confirmed that External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar held three telephone conversations with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, to ensure the safety of commercial shipping and protect India's energy security. "External Affairs Minister and the Foreign Minister of Iran have had three conversations in recent days. The last one discussed issues pertaining to the safety of shipping and India's energy security. Beyond that, it would be premature for me to say anything," he said, while responding to queries about movement of vessels around the Strait of Hormuz.
Moreover, the MEA is proactively assisting the approximately 9,000 Indian nationals currently in Iran, many of whom are students, seafarers, and pilgrims.
Notably, the assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei by US and Israel in a targeted strike on Tehran has triggered heightened regional tensions, raising fears of a wider and prolonged conflict across West Asia.
