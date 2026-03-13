ETV Bharat / bharat

West Asia Conflict: PM Modi Speaks To Iranian President, Says 'Safety Of Indians, Energy Transit Top Priorities'

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ( ANI )

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing crisis in West Asia in the wake of hostilities between US, Israel and Iran, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday night spoke with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and expressed deep concerns over escalating tensions, pointing to the loss of civilian lives and damage to infrastructure in the region. Following the conversation, PM Modi underlined that safety and security of Indian nationals, along with the need for unhindered transit of goods and energy, remain his government's foremost priorities. "Had a conversation with Iranian President, Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, to discuss the serious situation in the region. Expressed deep concern over the escalation of tensions and the loss of civilian lives as well as damage to civilian infrastructure," PM said in a post on X. He affirmed, "The safety and security of Indian nationals, along with the need for unhindered transit of goods and energy, remain India’s top priorities."