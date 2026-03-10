West Asia Conflict: Oil Ministry Sets Up Panel As Commercial LPG Supply Crisis Hits Hospitality, Food Service Sectors
Hotel and restaurant operations in Bengaluru are likely to be affected starting March 10, following sudden and total halt in supply of commercial gas cylinders.
Published : March 10, 2026 at 10:17 AM IST
New Delhi: The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has constituted a committee to examine supply issues after a sudden shortage of commercial LPG cylinders alarmed the hospitality sector and food service sectors, with restaurant associations warning that eateries could shut down within days if supplies are not restored.
As the widening conflict in the Middle East disrupted fuel lifelines, including India's LPG supplies, the government has prioritised domestic cooking gas supplies to households. This has led to a supply crunch for hotels and restaurants, which use market-priced commercial LPG.
In a post on 'X', the ministry said, "In light of current geopolitical disruptions to fuel supply and constraints on supply of LPG, the ministry has issued orders to oil refineries for higher LPG production and using such extra production for domestic LPG use," the ministry said in the post on X.
"The ministry has prioritised domestic LPG supply to households and introduced a 25-day inter-booking period to avoid hoarding/black marketing."
Non-domestic supplies from imported LPG are being prioritised to essential non-domestic sectors such as hospitals and educational institutions, it said.
"For LPG supply to other non-domestic sectors, a committee of three Executive Directors (EDs) of Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have been constituted to review the representations for LPG supply to restaurants/hotels/other industries, " it added.
India consumed some 31.3 million tonnes of LPG annually. As much as 87 per cent of this is in the domestic sector, i.e. household kitchens, and the rest in commercial establishments such as hotels and restaurants.
Of this total requirement, as much as 62 per cent is met through imports. The US and Israel attack on Iran and Tehran's retaliation has shut the Strait of Hormuz - the conduit through which India got 85-90 per cent of its LPG imports from countries like Saudi Arabia.
As alternate sources are being scouted, the limited supplies available meant the government prioritised supplies to the domestic sector, and in the process, the commercial establishments have suffered. Industry sources say the disruption has already begun affecting operations in Mumbai and Bengaluru, as hotels and restaurants struggle to secure cooking gas.
Meanwhile, the Hotel and restaurant industry body FHRAI flagged the shortage of commercial cooking gas cylinders due to supply disruptions and sought government intervention in the matter. The Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Association of India (FHRAI) wrote to Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri, flagging "widespread disruption at the ground level".
FHRAI stated that several distributors are withholding supplies, citing a government order dated March 5.
"In light of these challenges, we request the government to issue a formal clarification confirming that no such restrictions apply to the hospitality and food service sectors. We further pray for a clear mandate to be issued to all oil marketing companies to ensure the seamless distribution of commercial cylinders," FHRAI Secretary General Jaison Chacko said in the letter.
The National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) said commercial LPG cylinder suppliers were expressing their inability to meet the supply needs of the restaurant industry, which was "severely impacting" it, and urged the government to clarify/intervene on the issue.
As per news articles, the Government has clarified that there is no ban on supply of commercial LPG cylinders for the restaurant industry. However, the ground situation is different, with suppliers expressing inability to supply the same.— NRAI (@NRAI_India) March 9, 2026
"As per news articles, the Government has clarified that there is no ban on the supply of commercial LPG cylinders for the restaurant industry. However, the ground situation is different, with suppliers expressing an inability to supply the same. This is severely impacting the restaurant industry and, in turn supply of food as an essential service for citizens. We request urgent clarification/intervention," NRAI said in a post on X.
Earlier on Monday, the Bangalore Hotels Association said in a statement that Hotel and restaurant operations in the city are likely to be affected starting March 10, following a sudden and total halt in the supply of commercial gas cylinders. "Since the gas supply has stopped, the hotels will be closed from tomorrow," the association said in a release.
Noting that the supply of commercial gas cylinders stopped today, it said, since the hotel industry is an essential service, common people, students, and medical professionals, who rely on the hotels for daily meals, will be affected.
"In addition, our hotel industry will also face difficulties until the gas supply returns to normal," it added. The association said oil companies had guaranteed an uninterrupted gas supply for 70 days, making the sudden stoppage a "big blow" to the hotel industry.
"Therefore, we expect the concerned Union Ministers to take appropriate action immediately in this matter and resume commercial gas supply and provide cooperation to the hotel industry," the statement added.
