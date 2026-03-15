Iran War: Air India, IndiGo Curtail Dubai, Abu Dhabi Flights After Instructions From UAE Airport Authorities
Air India Express will continue its operations from Sharjah with flights scheduled to Delhi, Kannur, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mumbai and Thiruvananthapuram.
Published : March 15, 2026 at 10:16 AM IST
New Delhi: Indian airlines, including IndiGo and Air India, on Sunday issued an advisory regarding disruptions to flights to the United Arab Emirates amid the escalating Middle East conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran.
Air India and its subsidiary Air India Express have curtailed several scheduled flights on Sunday (March 15) following instructions from the UAE Airport Authorities.
Air India, in a statement, said it will operate only one Delhi-Dubai return flight, while four of the five planned Dubai flights have been cancelled." Air India Express will also operate a single Delhi-Dubai return flight, with five out of six scheduled Dubai flights cancelled.
"In Abu Dhabi, all five Air India Express flights have been cancelled for the day," the statement said. However, the airline plans to continue operations from Sharjah with flights scheduled to Delhi, Kannur, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mumbai and Thiruvananthapuram.
#ImportantUpdate— Air India (@airindia) March 14, 2026
In view of the latest instructions from Airport Authorities in the UAE, Air India and Air India Express are compelled to curtail their ad‑hoc operations for 15 March 2026.
For details read: https://t.co/jV0rbj8wIR
Additionally, Air India Express would operate Ras Al Khaimah-Kozhikode and Ras Al Khaimah-Kochi services, subject to slot availability and prevailing operational conditions, the statement read.
Passengers affected by cancellations have been offered the option to rebook to a future date without additional charges or opt for a full refund. The airline further expressed regret for the inconvenience caused and said it remains committed to bringing stranded passengers home at the earliest.
Meanwhile, IndiGo informed passengers that flight operations in Dubai have been further restricted, leading to several modifications in schedules.
In a post on X, IndiGo said, "Update: Due to the evolving situation in the Middle East, flight operations have been further restricted in Dubai, leading to changes in flight schedules."
Update: Due to the evolving situation in Middle East, flight operations have been further restricted in Dubai, leading to changes in flight schedules.— IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) March 14, 2026
Customers travelling to/from Dubai are requested to check their flight status at https://t.co/ll3K8Px1Ht before leaving for the… https://t.co/j3mr7nyxCv
"Customers travelling to/from Dubai are requested to check their flight status before leaving for the airport. We are also sending out notifications to keep customers informed of the latest updates," the airline added.
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