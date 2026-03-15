ETV Bharat / bharat

Iran War: Air India, IndiGo Curtail Dubai, Abu Dhabi Flights After Instructions From UAE Airport Authorities

New Delhi: Indian airlines, including IndiGo and Air India, on Sunday issued an advisory regarding disruptions to flights to the United Arab Emirates amid the escalating Middle East conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran.

Air India and its subsidiary Air India Express have curtailed several scheduled flights on Sunday (March 15) following instructions from the UAE Airport Authorities.

Air India, in a statement, said it will operate only one Delhi-Dubai return flight, while four of the five planned Dubai flights have been cancelled." Air India Express will also operate a single Delhi-Dubai return flight, with five out of six scheduled Dubai flights cancelled.

"In Abu Dhabi, all five Air India Express flights have been cancelled for the day," the statement said. However, the airline plans to continue operations from Sharjah with flights scheduled to Delhi, Kannur, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mumbai and Thiruvananthapuram.