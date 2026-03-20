ETV Bharat / bharat

West Asia Conflict: India Faces Risk As Qatar LNG Output Capacity 'Reduced By 17%' After Iranian Missile Attacks

New Delhi: India is likely to face fresh pressure on its energy supplies after alleged Iranian missile attacks Thursday damaged Qatar's biggest gas production centre at Ras Laffan Industrial City, cutting the country's liquefied natural gas (LNG) export capacity by 17 percent. Qatar being India's top LNG supplier, concerns have grown that any prolonged disruption could affect availability and prices in the domestic market here.

Sharing update on the damage from the missile attacks on Ras Laffan Industrial City, Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, the Minister of State for Energy Affairs, the President and CEO of QatarEnergy, said the missile attacks reduced Qatar's LNG export capacity by 17 percent and caused an estimated loss of $20 billion in annual revenue.

The minister said there have been extensive damage to Qatar's production facilities, which would take up to five years to repair and "will compel us to declare long-term force majeure".

"QatarEnergy expects the damage to its Ras Laffan Industrial City caused by missile strikes, which occurred on Wednesday (March 18, 2026), and in the early hours of Thursday (March 19, 2026), to cost about $20 billion a year in lost revenue and to take up to five years to repair, impacting supply to markets in Europe and Asia," QatarEnergy stated in a post on X.

Fortunately, there have been no loss of lives in the missile attacks on the facilities at Ras Laffan Industrial City. Saad Al-Kaabi said, "I am relieved to confirm that no one was injured by these unjustified and senseless attacks, which weren't just an attack on the State of Qatar but attacks on global energy security and stability. This was an attack on all of us who stand for development and human progress that is sustained by a fair, reliable, and secure access to energy."