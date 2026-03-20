West Asia Conflict: India Faces Risk As Qatar LNG Output Capacity 'Reduced By 17%' After Iranian Missile Attacks
The damage to Ras Laffan caused by missile strikes will take up to five years to repair, impacting supply to markets in Europe and Asia.
Published : March 20, 2026 at 10:13 AM IST
New Delhi: India is likely to face fresh pressure on its energy supplies after alleged Iranian missile attacks Thursday damaged Qatar's biggest gas production centre at Ras Laffan Industrial City, cutting the country's liquefied natural gas (LNG) export capacity by 17 percent. Qatar being India's top LNG supplier, concerns have grown that any prolonged disruption could affect availability and prices in the domestic market here.
Sharing update on the damage from the missile attacks on Ras Laffan Industrial City, Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, the Minister of State for Energy Affairs, the President and CEO of QatarEnergy, said the missile attacks reduced Qatar's LNG export capacity by 17 percent and caused an estimated loss of $20 billion in annual revenue.
The minister said there have been extensive damage to Qatar's production facilities, which would take up to five years to repair and "will compel us to declare long-term force majeure".
"QatarEnergy expects the damage to its Ras Laffan Industrial City caused by missile strikes, which occurred on Wednesday (March 18, 2026), and in the early hours of Thursday (March 19, 2026), to cost about $20 billion a year in lost revenue and to take up to five years to repair, impacting supply to markets in Europe and Asia," QatarEnergy stated in a post on X.
Providing an update on the damage from the missile attacks on Ras Laffan Industrial City— QatarEnergy (@qatarenergy) March 19, 2026
H.E. Minister Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi: The missile attacks reduced Qatar’s LNG export capacity by 17% and caused an estimated loss of $20 billion in annual revenue
- Extensive damage to our…
Fortunately, there have been no loss of lives in the missile attacks on the facilities at Ras Laffan Industrial City. Saad Al-Kaabi said, "I am relieved to confirm that no one was injured by these unjustified and senseless attacks, which weren't just an attack on the State of Qatar but attacks on global energy security and stability. This was an attack on all of us who stand for development and human progress that is sustained by a fair, reliable, and secure access to energy."
The attacks damaged two liquefied natural gas (LNG) producing Trains 4 and 6 totaling 12.8 million tons per annum (MTPA) of production, representing approximately 17 percent of Qatar's exports. Train-4 is a joint venture between QatarEnergy (66%) and ExxonMobil (34%), and Train 6 is a joint venture between QatarEnergy (70%) and ExxonMobil (30%).
Minister Al-Kaabi said, "The damage sustained by the LNG facilities will take between three to five years to repair. The impact is on China, South Korea, Italy and Belgium. This means that we will be compelled to declare force majeure for up to five years on some long-term LNG contracts."
The attacks also targeted the Pearl GTL (Gas-to-Liquids) facility, a production sharing agreement operated by Shell, that converts natural gas into high-quality cleaner burning drop-in fuels and produces base oils used to make premium engine oils and lubricants, and paraffins and waxes.
"The damage caused to one of the two trains at Pearl GTL is being assessed and is expected to be offline for a minimum of one year," the Minister added.
It should also be noted that there will be a loss of associated product production due to this outage, QatarEnergy said, sharing details of possible impact.
- Condensates: 18.6 million barrels which is around 24% of Qatar’s exports
- LPG: 1.281 MT which is around 13% of Qatar’s exports
- Naphtha: 0.594 MT which is around 6% of Qatar’s exports
- Sulfur: 0.18 MT which is around 6% of Qatar’s exports
- Helium: 309.54 MCFA which is around 14% of Qatar’s exports
The development is significant for India, which depends heavily on Qatar for nearly half of its LNG imports, as per oficial data from the Petroleum Planning & Analysis Cell (PPAC) and the Ministry of Commerce. Experts are of the opinion that any prolonged disruption could impact both supply and prices back home, especially at a time when global energy markets are already under stress.
In 2024, India imported about 27.8 million metric tonnes (MMT) of LNG, with Qatar supplying 11.30 MMT worth USD 6.40 billion, accounting for nearly 47 percent of total LNG imports. Official 2025-26 data from the Petroleum Planning & Analysis Cell (PPAC) and the Ministry of Commerce also confirmed that Qatar remains India's primary gas supplier.