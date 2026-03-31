ETV Bharat / bharat

West Asia Conflict: India Thanks Azerbaijan For Facilitating Safe Transit Of Indian Nationals From Iran

New Delhi: India has expressed its gratitude to Azerbaijan for facilitating the safe transit of Indian citizens evacuated from Iran amid escalating tensions in West Asia.

With over 200 Indian nationals having transited through the country so far since the war began, the Embassy of India in Azerbaijan thanked Azerbaijani authorities for their support in ensuring the smooth and secure movement of its nationals.

"We convey our sincere appreciation to the authorities of Azerbaijan for facilitating the safe transit of Indian nationals from Iran," the Embassy said in a post on X on Monday.

The Embassy also said that the Indian Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Abhay Kumar, met Indian nationals transiting via the country from Iran and enquired about their well-being.

"Ambassador Abhay Kumar met Indian nationals transiting via Azerbaijan from Iran and enquired about their well-being. Over 200 Indian citizens have been safely evacuated from Iran via Azerbaijan so far," the Embassy stated in another post.