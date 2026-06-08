ETV Bharat / bharat

West Asia Conflict: India Calls For Immediate De-Escalation, Urges Diplomacy For Peace In Region

Pro-government Iranian demonstrators hold posters of the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, right, and his slain father Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in U.S. and Israeli strikes on Feb. 28, in a gathering in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, June 7, 2026 ( AP )

New Delhi: After tensions heightened in West Asia and the Gulf region, India on Monday reiterated the call for immediate de-escalation of conflict and urged a diplomatic solution as the way forward for peace and stability to be restored in the region. The Ministry of External Affairs noted how the conflict, which has now lasted for over 100 days, has resulted in immense suffering and impacted the global economy.

The statement said, "India deeply regrets the renewed attacks in West Asia. These developments are a matter of utmost concern to the international community. This conflict has now lasted over 100 days and has already caused immense human suffering. It has also had a debilitating impact on the global economy and energy supplies".

"We call on all parties to immediately de-escalate tensions, ensure that civilians are not harmed and conclude ongoing negotiations for a diplomatic solution so that peace and stability can return to the region", it underlined. New Delhi's call for restoration of peace comes amid the backdrop of the major military escalations over the last 24 hours, which have seen multi-city kinetic engagements, airstrikes on strategic installations, and heavy projectile salvos across the region.