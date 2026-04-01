ETV Bharat / bharat

Coffee Farmers Worried As West Asia Conflict Takes Toll On Exports

New Delhi: The ongoing conflict in West Asia has coffee farmers leaving them grappling with an unexpected and severe crisis.

Coffee exports have been disrupted by logistical challenges and trade uncertainties, triggering a sharp decline in prices. The Robusta cherry variety, which earlier ranged between Rs 260 and Rs 280 per kilogram, is now fluctuating between Rs 180 and Rs 205, dealing a significant blow to farmers’ incomes.

Left in the lurch, the farmers are now urging the government to intervene and provide them relief by procuring coffee at Minimum Support Price (MSP) to help small and marginal cultivators survive the crisis. For many coffee farmers, the impact has been immediate. As key markets in the Middle East have reduced or halted purchases, the demand has fallen sharply, resulting in shrinking incomes.

The coffee sector supports the livelihoods of more than two million people involved in cultivation, processing, and trade. Largely driven by smallholder farmers, who make up nearly 99 per cent of landholdings and contribute around 70 per cent of total production, it plays a crucial role in sustaining India’s rural economy.

Highlighting the plight of coffee farmers, A Yohanna, president of Coffee Farmers Federation of India, Tamil Nadu State Committee, told ETV Bharat, “The ongoing conflict in West Asia has had a serious impact on the coffee industry, especially on farmers, as the market has become stagnant. Small and marginal farmers are being forced to sell their produce at lower prices, while larger farmers are able to hold their stock in warehouses and sell it later when prices improve.”

Naveen Kumar, a coffee farmer told ETV Bharat, “India produces around 3.6 lakh tonnes of coffee annually, with nearly 70 per cent exported to 128 countries, underscoring the growing global demand for Indian coffee. Around 90 per cent of small and marginal farmers are dependent on coffee farming that is why they need help from government to survive in the crisis situation.”

He said, "The farmers are urging the government to address two key issues. First, it should intervene to ensure that shipments are released and reach their destination countries. Second, coffee produce should be procured at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) to support farmers.”