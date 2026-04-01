Coffee Farmers Worried As West Asia Conflict Takes Toll On Exports
The farmers have urged the government to intervene and provide relief by procuring coffee at MSP to help small and marginal cultivators survive the crisis.
Published : April 1, 2026 at 6:15 PM IST
New Delhi: The ongoing conflict in West Asia has coffee farmers leaving them grappling with an unexpected and severe crisis.
Coffee exports have been disrupted by logistical challenges and trade uncertainties, triggering a sharp decline in prices. The Robusta cherry variety, which earlier ranged between Rs 260 and Rs 280 per kilogram, is now fluctuating between Rs 180 and Rs 205, dealing a significant blow to farmers’ incomes.
Left in the lurch, the farmers are now urging the government to intervene and provide them relief by procuring coffee at Minimum Support Price (MSP) to help small and marginal cultivators survive the crisis. For many coffee farmers, the impact has been immediate. As key markets in the Middle East have reduced or halted purchases, the demand has fallen sharply, resulting in shrinking incomes.
The coffee sector supports the livelihoods of more than two million people involved in cultivation, processing, and trade. Largely driven by smallholder farmers, who make up nearly 99 per cent of landholdings and contribute around 70 per cent of total production, it plays a crucial role in sustaining India’s rural economy.
Highlighting the plight of coffee farmers, A Yohanna, president of Coffee Farmers Federation of India, Tamil Nadu State Committee, told ETV Bharat, “The ongoing conflict in West Asia has had a serious impact on the coffee industry, especially on farmers, as the market has become stagnant. Small and marginal farmers are being forced to sell their produce at lower prices, while larger farmers are able to hold their stock in warehouses and sell it later when prices improve.”
Naveen Kumar, a coffee farmer told ETV Bharat, “India produces around 3.6 lakh tonnes of coffee annually, with nearly 70 per cent exported to 128 countries, underscoring the growing global demand for Indian coffee. Around 90 per cent of small and marginal farmers are dependent on coffee farming that is why they need help from government to survive in the crisis situation.”
He said, "The farmers are urging the government to address two key issues. First, it should intervene to ensure that shipments are released and reach their destination countries. Second, coffee produce should be procured at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) to support farmers.”
Farmers’ body said compared to the last fiscal year, there has been a considerable decline in coffee prices this fiscal. Analysis of price data reveals that in March-April 2025, the price of robust cherry coffee ranged between Rs 260 and Rs 280. Currently, it is fluctuating between Rs 180 and Rs 205. Similarly, the price of Arabica cherry coffee has dropped from Rs 300 in March–April 2025 to Rs 260 in March 2026. It is worth noting that after years of low prices, the last fiscal year recorded decent prices, which generated some confidence and encouraged farmers to invest more in coffee plantations by taking credit from both formal and informal sources.
For many farmers, the impact has been immediate. The situation has left shipments stranded at ports or moving slowly through the Strait of Hormuz, while insurance, container delivery, and freight costs per container have risen sharply. Across all coffee-growing regions, farmers are feeling the pressure. As a result, purchases from farmers have dropped sharply, Krishna Prasad, General Secretary, Coffee Farmers Federation of India told ETV Bharat.
Nidheesh Villatt, central executive committee member of Coffee Farmers Federation of India, told ETV, “Over 75 per cent of the coffee produced in India is exported to Europe, Middle East, US, Canada, Germany, Italy, and Russia. Around 2.5 to 2.7 lakh coffee farmers are involved in this sector.”
Coffee growing States:
As per government data, the states of Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu together form a powerful, contributing nearly 96 per cent of India’s total coffee production. It’s here, amid misty plantations and rich biodiversity, that Indian coffee truly comes to life. With an estimated production of 2,80,275 metric tonnes for 2025–26 (Post Blossom Estimate), Karnataka stands as the undisputed giant of Indian coffee.
India’s Coffee exports:
Over the last four years, India’s coffee exports have consistently exceeded dollar 1 billion, reaching a record dollar 1.8 billion in Financial Year 2024–25, reflecting an impressive 40 per cent growth from dollar 1.29 billion in the previous year. Despite global geopolitical challenges, exports during April–September 2025 stood at dollar 1.07 billion, registering a 15.5 per cent increase over the same period in 2024, it stated.