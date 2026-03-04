ETV Bharat / bharat

West Asia Conflict Forces Indian Pilgrims To Cancel Umrah, Operators Face Heavy Losses

Srinagar: Losses are expected to mount for Indian pilgrimage operators as Muslims are cancelling their intended travel to the holy cities in Saudi Arabia following the conflict in West Asia.

At the beginning of the ongoing Ramadan, last month saw more than 9,04,000 Umrah pilgrims performing rituals in Makkah. It was expected to grow as Muslims favour undertaking pilgrimages during this month.

But since Israel and the US launched strikes on Iran on Saturday, killing Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the conflict has engulfed the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia. This has triggered the closure of airspace in several Gulf countries and severely disrupted aviation networks.

According to Saudi Arabia's official data, India stands as the third-highest country, sending over 18 lakh Umrah pilgrims in 2024 – 32 per cent more than in 2023. Over 122 million worshippers performed the pilgrimage during 2025 Ramadan.

About one lakh Muslims from India perform Umrah in Ramadan, as it is considered more blessed to undertake the pilgrimage, said Ghulam Mohammad, the Public Relations Officer of the All India Haj Umrah Tour Organisers Association.

“But the cancellation of flights has disrupted the pilgrimage. Many Indians are stranded in Saudi Arabia. This has triggered financial losses as intending pilgrims are reconsidering their plans now," he said, noting they have written to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on March 2 for the evacuation of pilgrims.

Unlike Hajj, which is among the key pillars of Islam and is performed by Muslims annually, Umrah can be performed at any time of the year. It includes visiting the holy mosques in Makkah and Madinah in Saudi Arabia. The cost of Umrah varies based on facilities, including amenities and hotels, with a 15-20 day package costing approximately Rs 1.25-1.30 lakh per person. But prices hike up to Rs 2 lakh per person during Ramadan as demand grows.

In Kashmir, the pilgrimage was picking up in recent years as thousands of people from the Muslim majority region would descend to the two holy sites.