West Asia Conflict Forces Indian Pilgrims To Cancel Umrah, Operators Face Heavy Losses
The footfall of Umrah pilgrims from India has come down by 2000 people, corresponding to the previous month before the West Asia conflict.
Published : March 4, 2026 at 8:10 PM IST
Srinagar: Losses are expected to mount for Indian pilgrimage operators as Muslims are cancelling their intended travel to the holy cities in Saudi Arabia following the conflict in West Asia.
At the beginning of the ongoing Ramadan, last month saw more than 9,04,000 Umrah pilgrims performing rituals in Makkah. It was expected to grow as Muslims favour undertaking pilgrimages during this month.
But since Israel and the US launched strikes on Iran on Saturday, killing Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the conflict has engulfed the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia. This has triggered the closure of airspace in several Gulf countries and severely disrupted aviation networks.
According to Saudi Arabia's official data, India stands as the third-highest country, sending over 18 lakh Umrah pilgrims in 2024 – 32 per cent more than in 2023. Over 122 million worshippers performed the pilgrimage during 2025 Ramadan.
About one lakh Muslims from India perform Umrah in Ramadan, as it is considered more blessed to undertake the pilgrimage, said Ghulam Mohammad, the Public Relations Officer of the All India Haj Umrah Tour Organisers Association.
“But the cancellation of flights has disrupted the pilgrimage. Many Indians are stranded in Saudi Arabia. This has triggered financial losses as intending pilgrims are reconsidering their plans now," he said, noting they have written to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on March 2 for the evacuation of pilgrims.
Unlike Hajj, which is among the key pillars of Islam and is performed by Muslims annually, Umrah can be performed at any time of the year. It includes visiting the holy mosques in Makkah and Madinah in Saudi Arabia. The cost of Umrah varies based on facilities, including amenities and hotels, with a 15-20 day package costing approximately Rs 1.25-1.30 lakh per person. But prices hike up to Rs 2 lakh per person during Ramadan as demand grows.
In Kashmir, the pilgrimage was picking up in recent years as thousands of people from the Muslim majority region would descend to the two holy sites.
At the Srinagar Airport, the pilgrims dressed in white were a common sight. But these days, footfall has come down by 2000 people, corresponding to the previous month before the West Asia conflict, according to official data.
A Srinagar-based private Umrah tour operator, Bashir Ahmad, said they had to cancel a group of 32 intending pilgrims on March 2, incurring significant losses.
His counterpart, Syed Iqbal, who has been in the trade for the last 25 years, said that the fear triggered by conflict has the potential to impact the coming Hajj pilgrimage as well.
The Hajj pilgrimage to Islam's holy city has seen an increase, with the last year witnessing 1.75 lakh Indian pilgrims of the nearly 2 million Muslims across the world after the COVID-19 pandemic disruptions.
"There will be losses as people will be reluctant to travel due to fear,” he said as the two operators have over 250 pilgrims stranded in Saudi Arabia after their stay was extended due to flight cancellations.
In Saudi Arabia, a pilgrim from Kashmir said that they are managing on their own, such as accommodation and food, after their stay under the package expired.
“Many among them are returning tomorrow after Indigo resumed flights. But many will still be stuck, as Air India is yet to share any update,” said Iqbal.
