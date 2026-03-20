ETV Bharat / bharat

DGCA Asks Airlines To Avoid 9 Airspaces, Ensure Robust Contingency Plans Amid West Asia Conflict

New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Thursday asked airlines to avoid nine airspaces in West Asia and ensure robust contingency plans as part of safety risk assessments amid escalating conflict in the region.

In an advisory, which comes into effect immediately, the civil aviation regulator has asked airlines to avoid airspaces of Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Indian airlines can operate flights over Oman and Saudi Arabia airspaces, subject to certain conditions, the regulator said.

It told the airlines not to operate below FL 320 or 32,000 feet within the airspace of Saudi Arabia and Oman, located south of the segments defined by the following compulsory reporting points. About the nine airspaces, the DGCA asked airlines to "refrain from operating within the affected airspace...at all flight levels and altitudes".

Any continued operations would be at the discretion of the operator based on their safety risk assessment, it added. "Operations to airports in the affected region, where other international carriers are currently operating, must involve robust contingency planning to cover all eventualities, as part of the safety risk assessments by the operators," the aviation watchdog said.