West Asia Conflict, A Boon For Tourism Sector In Northeast
Tourists are looking for eco-friendly and safe locations to spend their summer holidays. Writes Gautam Debroy
Published : April 23, 2026 at 2:27 PM IST
New Delhi: Experts from India's hospitality industry believe that the West Asia conflict could be a boon for the tourism sector in the Northeast, as people are looking for eco-friendly and safe locations to spend their summer holidays.
Tapir Gao, a Lok Sabha MP, admitted this, saying the West Asia conflict could increase tourist inflow into the eco-biodiversity-rich northeastern region.
"Yes, certainly the ongoing conflict could be a blessing in disguise for the tourism sector in the Northeast. People in India always love to travel. Considering the present situation, tourists are likely to prefer the Northeast as their summer destination," Gao, a member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture told ETV Bharat.
Deval Tibrewalla, CEO and Director of Polo Hotels Group said it's an opportunity to explore the Northeast following the conflict in the Middle East, as routes to visit foreign destinations have changed.
"There are so many things in the Northeast to explore. The region possesses immense, largely untapped tourism potential, driven by its rich biodiversity, unique tribal cultures, and pristine landscapes, making it a key growth engine for the country's economy," Tibrewalla said.
Keeping the Northeast's tourism potential in mind, the Polo Hotels Group is developing three more exotic hotels and resorts in the region.
"Apart from our already existing hotel and resorts at Cherrapunji (Meghalaya), Polo Agartala (Tripura), Polo Tower in Shillong and Polo Floatel in Kolkata, we are soon coming with hotels and resorts in Kohima (Nagaland) one in Mizoram and one resort at Dooars in West Bengal," said Tibrewalla.
Indian outbound travellers are choosing safer, nature-based destinations, and the Northeast fits this profile. "I had a plan to visit abroad with family, but I chose to visit Tawang and Bomdila in Arunachal Pradesh," said Debdutta Ghosh, an occasional traveler.
Ghosh and his family visited Arunachal Pradesh in March. "We stayed there for five days at a homestay and enjoyed the beauty of nature. We also enjoyed the snowfall at Tawang," quipped Ghosh.
Indian travellers who might have gone abroad are increasingly exploring places like Assam, Meghalaya, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh. "The Northeast is seen as relatively stable and culturally rich, which helps attract cautious travelers," said Dimple, a Delhi-based tour operator.
According to data, tourist inflow to the Northeast recorded a robust uptick in the first quarter of 2026, with January–March arrivals estimated to have grown by 20–25 per cent compared to the same period last year.
According to trend-based estimates derived from recent tourism data and seasonal patterns, the region received around 45–50 lakh tourists (4.5–5 million) during the first three months of 2026 including approximately 38–42 lakh domestic travellers and 70,000–90,000 foreign visitors, underlining the continued dominance of domestic tourism in the region.
"The growth builds on a steady recovery trajectory seen in 2024 and an accelerated expansion through 2025, with improved connectivity, targeted promotion, and rising interest in experiential travel contributing to higher footfall," said Dimple.
Industry observers note that the January–March period typically accounts for nearly one-third of annual tourist arrivals in the Northeast, driven by favourable weather and peak travel seasons. Popular destinations across Assam, Meghalaya, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh registered strong bookings, particularly in circuits like Kaziranga, Shillong, Gangtok and Tawang.
Assam continued to serve as the primary gateway to the region, accounting for the largest share of arrivals, while states like Meghalaya and Sikkim saw high demand from leisure and honeymoon travellers.
However, despite the positive trend, foreign tourist inflow remains modest, accounting for less than 10 per cent of total arrivals. Experts attribute this to lingering connectivity constraints, limited international marketing, and infrastructure gaps in remote areas.
According to Tapir Gao, ongoing investments in roads, airports and tourism infrastructure, along with policy initiatives aimed at promoting eco-tourism and cultural circuits, are underway.
"All these initiatives will further strengthen the sector in the coming days," said Gao. The northeastern states attracted around 12.78 million domestic tourists and 2.44 lakh foreign visitors in 2024. The region registered 15–16 million domestic tourists and close to three lakh foreign tourists in 2025.
Significantly, the surge is attributed to a combination of factors, including improved connectivity, aggressive promotion of cultural festivals, and a growing interest in eco and adventure tourism.
Events like Nagaland's Hornbill Festival, Arunachal Pradesh's Ziro Festival of Music, and Meghalaya's Cherry Blossom Festival have increasingly drawn visitors from across the country.
According to Gao, the committee has recently suggested to the Tourism Ministry to draw up a comprehensive three-year international promotional calendar covering a minimum of ten major travel fairs annually, including the World Travel Market (London), Fitur (Madrid), ITB Berlin, IMEX Frankfurt, IBTM Barcelona, AIME Australia, and leading fairs in the Asia-Pacific and Middle East regions.
"During these fairs, we can ensure exposure of the rich tourism potential of not only northeast but for all States across the country," said Gao. It is worth mentioning that the 2026-27 budget proposals include the development of Buddhist Circuits in Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Assam, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.
The proposed interventions cover the preservation of temples and monasteries, establishment of interpretation centres, improvement of pilgrim amenities, and strengthening of connectivity.
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