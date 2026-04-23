ETV Bharat / bharat

West Asia Conflict, A Boon For Tourism Sector In Northeast

New Delhi: Experts from India's hospitality industry believe that the West Asia conflict could be a boon for the tourism sector in the Northeast, as people are looking for eco-friendly and safe locations to spend their summer holidays.

Tapir Gao, a Lok Sabha MP, admitted this, saying the West Asia conflict could increase tourist inflow into the eco-biodiversity-rich northeastern region.

"Yes, certainly the ongoing conflict could be a blessing in disguise for the tourism sector in the Northeast. People in India always love to travel. Considering the present situation, tourists are likely to prefer the Northeast as their summer destination," Gao, a member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture told ETV Bharat.

Vanda orchid, a long-lasting flower in Arunachal Pradesh known for its vibrant colours and striking pattern (ETV Bharata via Special Arrangement)

Deval Tibrewalla, CEO and Director of Polo Hotels Group said it's an opportunity to explore the Northeast following the conflict in the Middle East, as routes to visit foreign destinations have changed.

"There are so many things in the Northeast to explore. The region possesses immense, largely untapped tourism potential, driven by its rich biodiversity, unique tribal cultures, and pristine landscapes, making it a key growth engine for the country's economy," Tibrewalla said.

Keeping the Northeast's tourism potential in mind, the Polo Hotels Group is developing three more exotic hotels and resorts in the region.

"Apart from our already existing hotel and resorts at Cherrapunji (Meghalaya), Polo Agartala (Tripura), Polo Tower in Shillong and Polo Floatel in Kolkata, we are soon coming with hotels and resorts in Kohima (Nagaland) one in Mizoram and one resort at Dooars in West Bengal," said Tibrewalla.

Indian outbound travellers are choosing safer, nature-based destinations, and the Northeast fits this profile. "I had a plan to visit abroad with family, but I chose to visit Tawang and Bomdila in Arunachal Pradesh," said Debdutta Ghosh, an occasional traveler.

A view from an area in Meghalaya (ETV Bharata via Special Arrangement)

Ghosh and his family visited Arunachal Pradesh in March. "We stayed there for five days at a homestay and enjoyed the beauty of nature. We also enjoyed the snowfall at Tawang," quipped Ghosh.

Indian travellers who might have gone abroad are increasingly exploring places like Assam, Meghalaya, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh. "The Northeast is seen as relatively stable and culturally rich, which helps attract cautious travelers," said Dimple, a Delhi-based tour operator.