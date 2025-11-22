Were SIR And Rs 10K Dole To Women Voters Deciding Factors Behind NDA's Win In Bihar? Experts Bust Oppn Claims
Observers say that some of the seats with maximum voter deletions and majority women turnout also saw the non-NDA parties emerging victorious.
Published : November 22, 2025 at 3:18 PM IST
Patna: Did the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive and Rs 10,000 dole to women voters become the only key factors behind the thumping victory of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar? Contrary to the perception being pedalled by the Opposition, there were other factors also at work, suggest experts.
Observers said that facts on the ground contradict the claims made by the Mahagathbandhan and other Opposition parties. They said that there are many seats where the NDA won by narrow margins.
Veteran political observer Sunil Pandey believes that if Rs 10,000 solely had influence on women, Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) party wouldn't have received significant female support on three seats. He pointed out that the Janata Dal United (JDU) won by narrow margins on several seats.
"The data of the Election Commission of India (ECI) clearly shows that while Tejashwi Yadav of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) may have focused on youth, the NDA candidates were victorious in the constituencies with maximum new voters. At many places, the SIR and Rs 10,000 did not benefit the NDA, as it was the Opposition that won there," he said.
It is also being pointed out that the Opposition candidates also won in certain constituencies where the women voted in greater numbers. Thakurganj saw 90 percent of women casting their votes resulting in a victory for the JDU candidate. Pranpur with 89 percent women voting saw a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate winning the seat. But the constituencies of Baisi, Amour and Kochadhaman that saw a large number of women voters turning up saw AIMIM candidates winning.
"The ECI data shows that female turnout didn't have much connection with the election results. The results have been mixed," Pandey claimed.
In context of the SIR impact, the NDA won four of the five seats with the highest and lowest number of voter deletions in the SIR. The BJP won three of the five seats with the highest number of deletions which included Gopalganj, Purnia and Motihari while the JDU captured the Kuchaikot seat.
On the other hand, Congress won the Kishanganj seat that was fifth in terms of voter deletions during the SIR. The party candidate also won the Chanpatia seat where there had been the lowest number of deletions.
Meanwhile, the NDA won four of the five seats where the highest number of new voters were added between September 30 and October 20.
Of the five seats, the BJP won Nautan and Tarari, the JDU Thakurganj, the Congress Araria and the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) won the Chenari seat.
The seats that saw the highest margin of victory had the NDA candidates at the helm. The JDU won Rupauli and Gopalpur, the BJP won Digha and Aurai while the Lok Janshakti Party (RV) won Sugauli by a large margin. The five constituencies where the margin of victory were lowest saw the JDU winning Sandesh and Nabinagar, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Ramgarh, BJP Agiao and RJD won Dhaka.
Similarly, the NDA won those five constituencies that saw the highest male turnout. The LJP won Kasba that saw 81.9 percent males casting their votes, The JDU won Barari and Thakurganj where 81.6 percent and 81.7 percent male voters turned up to vote. Meanwhile, the Congress won Kishanganj where 80.2 percent male voters cast their ballot.
In the five constituencies with the lowest voter turnout, the BJP won in Kumhrar, Bankipur, Digha, and Bihar Sharif while the JDU won the Nawada seat.
Overall, the NDA won 202 seats in Bihar with the BJP winning 89, the JDU 85, the LJP 19, the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) five and the Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) winning four. The Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan) was reduced to 35 seats with the RJD winning 25 seats, the Congress six, the Communist Party of India (Marxist Leninist) two along with the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the India Inclusive Party winning one seat each. The BSP candidate also won one seat in the polls.
