Were SIR And Rs 10K Dole To Women Voters Deciding Factors Behind NDA's Win In Bihar? Experts Bust Oppn Claims

Patna: Did the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive and Rs 10,000 dole to women voters become the only key factors behind the thumping victory of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar? Contrary to the perception being pedalled by the Opposition, there were other factors also at work, suggest experts.

Observers said that facts on the ground contradict the claims made by the Mahagathbandhan and other Opposition parties. They said that there are many seats where the NDA won by narrow margins.

Veteran political observer Sunil Pandey believes that if Rs 10,000 solely had influence on women, Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) party wouldn't have received significant female support on three seats. He pointed out that the Janata Dal United (JDU) won by narrow margins on several seats.

"The data of the Election Commission of India (ECI) clearly shows that while Tejashwi Yadav of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) may have focused on youth, the NDA candidates were victorious in the constituencies with maximum new voters. At many places, the SIR and Rs 10,000 did not benefit the NDA, as it was the Opposition that won there," he said.

It is also being pointed out that the Opposition candidates also won in certain constituencies where the women voted in greater numbers. Thakurganj saw 90 percent of women casting their votes resulting in a victory for the JDU candidate. Pranpur with 89 percent women voting saw a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate winning the seat. But the constituencies of Baisi, Amour and Kochadhaman that saw a large number of women voters turning up saw AIMIM candidates winning.

"The ECI data shows that female turnout didn't have much connection with the election results. The results have been mixed," Pandey claimed.

In context of the SIR impact, the NDA won four of the five seats with the highest and lowest number of voter deletions in the SIR. The BJP won three of the five seats with the highest number of deletions which included Gopalganj, Purnia and Motihari while the JDU captured the Kuchaikot seat.