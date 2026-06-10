ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Wellbeing Of Voiceless Animals Of Paramount Importance', SC Gives Kerala Govt Elephant Raman’s Custody

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has deplored the commercial exploitation of Raman, celebrated as the tallest elephant in Kerala, despite an order restraining such exploitation. Emphasising that it “cannot turn a blind eye” to such defiance, and “cannot be a mute spectator” when it comes to the welfare of voiceless animals, the Apex Court directed the Kerala government to assume temporary custody of the elephant to safeguard his well-being.

The dispute over Raman has been long and chequered, winding its way through multiple rounds of litigation in trial courts and the Kerala High Court. Originally from Assam, the elephant was bought by the Thechikottukavu devasom temple in Thrissur, Kerala in 1984, and named Raman (short for Ramachandran). Since then, it's ownership has changed many times, even as its popularity has shot up across the state on account of its size.

Rehabilitation Order

In a judgment delivered on Tuesday, a bench comprising justices Dipankar Datta and Satish Chandra Sharma ordered the state to house Raman in an appropriate rescue or rehabilitation centre.

Justice Sharma, who authored the judgment, said: “It is truly unfortunate that the elephant in question, ie., Raman, who happens to be the tallest elephant in Kerala, has been subjected to commercial exploitation, despite an order restraining such exploitation, that too on the strength of an undertaking made before this court.”

The bench noted that there was a specific undertaking that the elephant would not be used for commercial or temple purposes.

The bench found Krishnankutty — who had retained custody of the elephant based on a contested will — guilty of contempt for willfully violating an undertaking given to the Apex Court, and imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on him.

Commercial Exploitation

The bench also noted that Raman was paraded in temple processions and ceremonial activities in violation of its directions, and said, “It is evidently clear that the elephant in question, Raman, was indeed taken out and used in ceremonial processions and rituals, in defiance of the undertaking made on behalf of respondent No. 1 before this court.”

Justice Sharma said the court would be failing in its duty towards the voiceless, if it turns a blind eye towards such defiance. “We cannot be mute spectators, more so in matters pertaining to voiceless animals, whose wellbeing is also of paramount importance," said Justice Sharma.