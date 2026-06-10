‘Wellbeing Of Voiceless Animals Of Paramount Importance', SC Gives Kerala Govt Elephant Raman’s Custody
Deplores commercial exploitation of Raman, the tallest elephant in Kerala, prioritising its health; yet to decide on its permanent custody, reports Sumit Saxena.
Published : June 10, 2026 at 1:04 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court has deplored the commercial exploitation of Raman, celebrated as the tallest elephant in Kerala, despite an order restraining such exploitation. Emphasising that it “cannot turn a blind eye” to such defiance, and “cannot be a mute spectator” when it comes to the welfare of voiceless animals, the Apex Court directed the Kerala government to assume temporary custody of the elephant to safeguard his well-being.
The dispute over Raman has been long and chequered, winding its way through multiple rounds of litigation in trial courts and the Kerala High Court. Originally from Assam, the elephant was bought by the Thechikottukavu devasom temple in Thrissur, Kerala in 1984, and named Raman (short for Ramachandran). Since then, it's ownership has changed many times, even as its popularity has shot up across the state on account of its size.
Rehabilitation Order
In a judgment delivered on Tuesday, a bench comprising justices Dipankar Datta and Satish Chandra Sharma ordered the state to house Raman in an appropriate rescue or rehabilitation centre.
Justice Sharma, who authored the judgment, said: “It is truly unfortunate that the elephant in question, ie., Raman, who happens to be the tallest elephant in Kerala, has been subjected to commercial exploitation, despite an order restraining such exploitation, that too on the strength of an undertaking made before this court.”
The bench noted that there was a specific undertaking that the elephant would not be used for commercial or temple purposes.
The bench found Krishnankutty — who had retained custody of the elephant based on a contested will — guilty of contempt for willfully violating an undertaking given to the Apex Court, and imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on him.
Commercial Exploitation
The bench also noted that Raman was paraded in temple processions and ceremonial activities in violation of its directions, and said, “It is evidently clear that the elephant in question, Raman, was indeed taken out and used in ceremonial processions and rituals, in defiance of the undertaking made on behalf of respondent No. 1 before this court.”
Justice Sharma said the court would be failing in its duty towards the voiceless, if it turns a blind eye towards such defiance. “We cannot be mute spectators, more so in matters pertaining to voiceless animals, whose wellbeing is also of paramount importance," said Justice Sharma.
The bench said the question over the permanent custody of the elephant in question is yet to be decided. With a view of prioritising the health and overall wellbeing of the elephant, it said it deemed appropriate to direct the Kerala government to take Raman's custody.
The bench also said the Kerala government may also proceed to temporarily care for the elephant at its own expense, in which case, it may pass appropriate administrative orders in accordance with the statutory safeguards enshrined under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.
“It is clarified that the aforesaid arrangement is only temporary; and will be subject to the final orders passed by this court in respect of the issue of interim custody, pending adjudication in the underlying appeals," said the bench.
Contested Ownership
The contempt petition was filed by Jayakrishna Menon, who claimed that Raman belonged to the Mata Amritanandamayi Mutt, and had only been temporarily handed over to Krishnankutty for upkeep and care.
It was alleged that Krishnankutty had unlawfully retained the elephant and asserted ownership through allegedly forged gift deeds executed in February 2017.
Krishnankutty claimed he had been lawfully gifted the elephant and had been caring for it for over a decade. He contended that the elephant was not used in any prohibited activities after the Supreme Court’s orders and that the evidence against him related to older instances.
The bench discharged state authorities from the contempt proceedings. The bench noted that they had made efforts to inspect the elephant, though the process was delayed due to the animal being in musth (periodic testosterone spike in bull elephants). The inspection was eventually conducted on February 3, 2026.
Earlier, the Apex Court had passed interim orders to safeguard Raman’s well-being. It had directed senior forest officials to inspect its health and an undertaking was also recorded that the elephant would not participate in commercial or temple activities.
However, the bench noted that Raman, while in musth, was taken for a temple festival near Chavakkad and used in processions, directly breaching the undertaking.
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