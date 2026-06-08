ETV Bharat / bharat

We'll Resolve Disputes Through Dialogue Within INDIA Bloc, Don't Take Extreme Stance: Sharad Pawar

Baramati: Even as the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc meeting was underway in Delhi, Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) supremo Sharad Pawar said from Baramati on Monday that efforts are being made to consolidate the Opposition alliance, asserting that it is "crucial to keep everyone united".

"Currently, while the BJP holds power in the country under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, on the other, parties with diverse ideologies are attempting to come together. Despite some differences of opinion, a way forward will be found through discussions with key leaders. The guiding principle of today's meeting will be that no party or leader should adopt an extreme stance," said the NCP (SP) leader.

He also told the media at a press conference that MP Supriya Sule is attending the Delhi meeting on behalf of the NCP (SP). "There are no major elections scheduled for the next 2-3 years. Therefore, it is essential to keep all parties united, and to formulate a robust strategy for the future," Pawar said, emphasising the need to maintain cohesion within the alliance.

Responding to a question regarding the criteria for loan waivers, he said, "It appears that farmers in rural areas do not accept certain conditions imposed by the government. Discussions will be held with various national leaders to explore ways to provide greater assistance to farmers, and to address flaws in the schemes. But, there is no need to take an extreme stance on this issue either."