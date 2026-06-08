We'll Resolve Disputes Through Dialogue Within INDIA Bloc, Don't Take Extreme Stance: Sharad Pawar
"Despite differences of opinion, it is essential to keep all parties united, and to formulate a robust strategy for the future," he said in Baramati.
Published : June 8, 2026 at 2:43 PM IST
Baramati: Even as the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc meeting was underway in Delhi, Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) supremo Sharad Pawar said from Baramati on Monday that efforts are being made to consolidate the Opposition alliance, asserting that it is "crucial to keep everyone united".
"Currently, while the BJP holds power in the country under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, on the other, parties with diverse ideologies are attempting to come together. Despite some differences of opinion, a way forward will be found through discussions with key leaders. The guiding principle of today's meeting will be that no party or leader should adopt an extreme stance," said the NCP (SP) leader.
He also told the media at a press conference that MP Supriya Sule is attending the Delhi meeting on behalf of the NCP (SP). "There are no major elections scheduled for the next 2-3 years. Therefore, it is essential to keep all parties united, and to formulate a robust strategy for the future," Pawar said, emphasising the need to maintain cohesion within the alliance.
Responding to a question regarding the criteria for loan waivers, he said, "It appears that farmers in rural areas do not accept certain conditions imposed by the government. Discussions will be held with various national leaders to explore ways to provide greater assistance to farmers, and to address flaws in the schemes. But, there is no need to take an extreme stance on this issue either."
Speaking about the agricultural damage caused by stormy winds in the state, Pawar highlighted the extensive losses suffered by banana and sugarcane farmers. "Teams of experts and scientists have been dispatched to the affected areas to assess the damage, and their report has been received. Decisions regarding further measures will be taken based on that report," he said.
When asked about grand-nephew Rohit Pawar's hunger strike, he said, "I have come across this information. I will get in touch with Rohit this evening." Reacting to speculation that Chhagan Bhujbal was sidelined over Rajya Sabha nominations, Pawar said, "I am not aware of whether he was sidelined or not. I haven't held discussions with anyone regarding this matter."
While commenting on the allegations made by Shiv Sena MLA Omprakash Babarao "Bachchu" Kadu, concerning farmer suicides, Pawar acknowledged that the rate of suicides in Vidarbha — particularly in the Yavatmal district — is alarming. He said there is a need for more effective measures to improve the condition. He also remarked that issues must be resolved through democratic struggle.
Responding to a question about the potential impact of the El Nino, Pawar said the government needs to plan ahead and find a way to address the situation. When asked about the country's current political, economic, and social climate, Pawar smiled but refrained from giving a direct response.
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