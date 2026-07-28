ETV Bharat / bharat

Despite A Weak Monsoon, Groundwater Level Still In The Country Holds Firm

The report suggests that groundwater is currently providing an important irrigation cushion, particularly in regions dependent on tube wells. ( IANS )

New Delhi: Even as India grapples with a deficient southwest monsoon, groundwater reserves have remained largely stable, offering a crucial buffer for the ongoing Kharif season. However, experts caution that the resilience may be temporary, with the full impact of a weak monsoon on aquifers likely to emerge only after several months while rainfed crops could already face lower output and higher prices during the festive season.

According to the Agriculture Ministry's Crop Weather Watch Group (CWWG) report, nearly 88 per cent of monitored groundwater wells across the country continue to record normal water levels despite a 19 per cent cumulative southwest monsoon rainfall deficit. The assessment, based on 9,085 groundwater monitoring wells, found that 7,977 wells were in the normal category while only 12.2 per cent showed varying degrees of groundwater drought.

The report suggests that groundwater is currently providing an important irrigation cushion, particularly in regions dependent on tube wells. Nearly 69 per cent of monitored wells have groundwater available within 10 metres below ground level, ensuring relatively easy access for irrigation while only 4 per cent of wells recorded water levels deeper than 40 metres.

The rainfall deficit, however, remains uneven across the country. East and Northeast India recorded the highest shortfall at 32 per cent below normal, followed by the Southern Peninsula (26 per cent deficit), Northwest India (13 per cent deficit) and Central India (9 per cent deficit).

The ministry also flagged below-average soil moisture in parts of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat, Marathwada, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, eastern West Bengal and parts of the Northeast, indicating that crops in these regions remain vulnerable despite healthy groundwater reserves.

Experts point out that the current groundwater stability should not be interpreted as immunity from the effects of a weak monsoon.

Leading agricultural economist Ashok Gulati told ETV Bharat that while India's irrigation coverage has expanded over the years, agriculture remains vulnerable to rainfall shocks, particularly under El Niño conditions.

"Although irrigation coverage has increased in India to roughly 60 per cent today, and much of that is through groundwater, India's agriculture remains open to risks from El Niño-type situations, especially in dry and rainfed agricultural belts. The extent of damage will depend upon the rainfall deficiency from the Long Period Average. My reading as of today is that pulses, oilseeds, millets and cotton production will suffer, and their prices will see a rise during the October-November festive season," Gulati said.

The warning points to a broader economic concern. A weak July monsoon can delay sowing and stress crops during the critical growth stage, reducing harvests that reach markets months later. Experts maintain lower production of pulses, edible oil crops and millets could translate into higher retail prices during the festive season if rainfall deficiencies persist.