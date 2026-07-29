ETV Bharat / bharat

'We'll Go To Any Length To Ensure Amit Shah's Resignation': Rahul Gandhi At Press Conference

New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi, on Wednesday evening, continued his attack on the Government, at a press conference in the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in Delhi, where he trained his guns on Amit Shah. With a multimedia screen in the background displaying pictures of the Home Minister and of injured Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) student protesters, he addressed the audience in English, followed by Hindi, demanding Shah's resignation.

Gandhi started by saying the proper forum for him to raise issues in the Lok Sabha, but, referring to today's Monsoon Session meeting where his speech was repeatedly interrupted by the Treasury benches, he said the opposition is not allowed to speak there. "Multiple times, I asked the Speaker to bring the house in order, and multiple times, Mr Kiren Rijiju and Mr Rajnath Singh intervened to stop my speech," he said.

"I will never ever apologise to the BJP and the RSS. And as the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, I will continue to raise issues of national importance. The issue today is the brutalisation of the protesting students on the streets of Delhi during the protest. One of the students shot by pellet guns may lose his eyesight. I have spoken with AIIMS doctors who have confirmed this."

"Electric shock batons and lathis with nails were also used to brutalise students, and minors and women were beaten up mercilessly. Where do these plainclothes officers, who we also saw at the PM house, come from? Face recognition is being used to intimidate the protesters, Bajrang Dal is mobilised to frighten them."