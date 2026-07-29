'We'll Go To Any Length To Ensure Amit Shah's Resignation': Rahul Gandhi At Press Conference
"Who ordered brutalisation of students using pellet guns, electric shock batons, lathis with nails?" asks the LoP after not being allowed to address Lok Sabha.
Published : July 29, 2026 at 7:01 PM IST
New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi, on Wednesday evening, continued his attack on the Government, at a press conference in the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in Delhi, where he trained his guns on Amit Shah. With a multimedia screen in the background displaying pictures of the Home Minister and of injured Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) student protesters, he addressed the audience in English, followed by Hindi, demanding Shah's resignation.
Gandhi started by saying the proper forum for him to raise issues in the Lok Sabha, but, referring to today's Monsoon Session meeting where his speech was repeatedly interrupted by the Treasury benches, he said the opposition is not allowed to speak there. "Multiple times, I asked the Speaker to bring the house in order, and multiple times, Mr Kiren Rijiju and Mr Rajnath Singh intervened to stop my speech," he said.
"I will never ever apologise to the BJP and the RSS. And as the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, I will continue to raise issues of national importance. The issue today is the brutalisation of the protesting students on the streets of Delhi during the protest. One of the students shot by pellet guns may lose his eyesight. I have spoken with AIIMS doctors who have confirmed this."
"Electric shock batons and lathis with nails were also used to brutalise students, and minors and women were beaten up mercilessly. Where do these plainclothes officers, who we also saw at the PM house, come from? Face recognition is being used to intimidate the protesters, Bajrang Dal is mobilised to frighten them."
Pointing to a picture of the Home Minister on the projection screen, he said, "Any action taken by the police has to be approved by Home Minister Amit Shah. At Parliament Street, I saw with my own eyes Amit Shah receiving call after call. Now there are two possibilities: Either he gave the order to shoot students with pellet guns, making him culpable. Or he doesn't know, which means he is incompetent. There’s no third possibility. In either case, he has to go."
"Both Delhi Police and RAF (under CRPF) report to Amit Shah. On July 25, I wrote a letter in respectful language, asking the Home Minister to tell us who gave the orders to use pellet guns, shock batons and lathis with nails? No answer so far. But accountability is going to come. We will ensure it. Our advice to the PM is to sack Shah and order a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the beatings of the students," he added.
Responding to media questions on the Anti-Paper Leak Bill that was passed into law today, he said, "The Bill is not even Band Aid. The government is basically acknowledging that it can't stop paper leaks. It only wants to raise the punishment for accused from one year to 10 years. And they are not even punishing anyone. We are demanding there should be no paper leaks."
To another question, he said if he is not allowed to speak inside the Lok Sabha, he said the opposition will continue the protests by other means. "The entire effort of this government is in building Amit Shah's image as some hero, PM Modi's as a god, and in protecting this government."