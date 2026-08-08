ETV Bharat / bharat

Well Being Of Cheetahs In Kuno National Park A Matter Of Concern

Sheopur: Repeated cases of cheetahs escaping from Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh to neighbouring habitats has become a cause of concern for the wildlife authorities. The latest incident pertains to the Soi Kalan area of ​​Sheopur where a cheetah entered a residential area for the last 4-5 days, and was attacked by villagers with stones. Such incidents have raised serious questions about the safety of the cheetahs at the park.

Wildlife expert Ajay Dubey told ETV Bharat, "There are several reasons for the repeated escapes of cheetahs. First, there are two forests in Sheopur, one within the Sheopur Division; the other being Kuno National Park. Cheetahs that were released in the latter, often escape into the rural forest areas of Sheopur from where they and up in Etawah in Uttar Pradesh, or Rajasthan or border areas. The primary reason that I understand for their escapes is search for food."

Dubey said the cheetahs are primarily hunting goats and calves because they can't find deer for food. Consequently, they are infiltrating rural areas in search of easier prey. He added, “The deer and blackbucks released in Kuno have somehow failed to thrive there. Over 1,000 deer have been released in Kuno since 2022, but their numbers haven't increased. Ideally, their numbers should have increased to 2,000-2,500. The biggest reason behind this is the lack of development of grasslands."

He further said, “If grasslands aren't developed, how will the deer thrive? And if the deer don't thrive because of the absence of grass, the cheetahs will still be scavenging for food."

He went on to add that the second biggest reason for their repeated escapes from the park is that the area is too small for them. The fact that cheetahs run fast and cover long distances cannot be ignored. Consequently, the area where they are kept seems too small for them. This needs to be addressed.