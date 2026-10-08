'Welcome To India, Elon': Rahul Gandhi Responds To Musk's 'Is Ambani Real Boss Of India' Claim
Elon Musk alleged that despite spending five years complying with Indian laws, the license for commercial operations still eluded Starlink.
Published : October 8, 2026 at 8:46 PM IST|
Updated : October 8, 2026 at 9:00 PM IST
New Delhi: Leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi has joined the ongoing conversation on X, where SpaceX CEO Elon Musk alleged that despite complying with all Indian laws his satellite communications company had not got commercial operation licenses.
Replying to Musk's X post, Rahul Gandhi wrote, "Welcome to India, Elon. Wait till you discover the other guy."
Welcome to India, Elon. Wait till you discover the other guy.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 8, 2026
Musk had earlier responded to various users who had given their opinion on the subject of Starlink's operations in India. He alleged that despite sending five years complying with Indian laws, the license for commercial operations still eluded Starlink.
In one post, Musk wrote, "Starlink is licensed in over 165 countries and has spent five years complying with every single law and requirement of the government of India, so why still no license? Is Ambani the real boss of India?
The post from Musk came hours after the Ministry of Communications unequivocally refuted claims by SpaceX CEO Elon Musk that vested interests were targeting his satellite communications company Starlink's plans in India.
The Ministry said that the government had put in place a fair and non-discriminatory authorisation framework for all telecommunication services, including satellite communication services. "Under this, telecom licences have been granted to three Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite services based on non-geosynchronous satellite orbit-based satellite communications, as part of its commitment to enable provision of satellite communication services in India. Under the terms and conditions of the license, every such licensee is required to demonstrate compliance with security conditions," said the Ministry.
Earlier, in a reply to a post on X that had claimed to cite reasons for why India needs Starlink, Musk alleged that the company was being blocked by 'oligarchs'. Musk said, "Unfortunately, we (Starlink) are being blocked by certain oligarchs to maintain their monopolistic chokehold on the Indian people. You can guess who they are … This is a crime against the people of India."
On October 7, Vice President, Starlink Business Operations Lauren Dreyer while speaking at India Mobile Congress 2026 said the company had developed India-specific security controls and has built 20 gateway sites in India, adding, the company is “keeping Indian users’ data within India.”
Dreyer said Starlink has invested in building the infrastructure required to serve the Indian market. The Starlink VP further added that the company has already invested in and built ground infrastructure in India, including 20 gateway sites with hundreds of antennas, and established operations to begin serving the market.
Dreyer said Starlink has been working closely with Indian regulators, industry stakeholders and operators for the past five years to adapt its operations to India’s requirements and prepare to serve the market.
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