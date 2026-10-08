ETV Bharat / bharat

'Welcome To India, Elon': Rahul Gandhi Responds To Musk's 'Is Ambani Real Boss Of India' Claim

New Delhi: Leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi has joined the ongoing conversation on X, where SpaceX CEO Elon Musk alleged that despite complying with all Indian laws his satellite communications company had not got commercial operation licenses.

Musk had earlier responded to various users who had given their opinion on the subject of Starlink's operations in India. He alleged that despite sending five years complying with Indian laws, the license for commercial operations still eluded Starlink.

In one post, Musk wrote, "Starlink is licensed in over 165 countries and has spent five years complying with every single law and requirement of the government of India, so why still no license? Is Ambani the real boss of India?

The post from Musk came hours after the Ministry of Communications unequivocally refuted claims by SpaceX CEO Elon Musk that vested interests were targeting his satellite communications company Starlink's plans in India.

The Ministry said that the government had put in place a fair and non-discriminatory authorisation framework for all telecommunication services, including satellite communication services. "Under this, telecom licences have been granted to three Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite services based on non-geosynchronous satellite orbit-based satellite communications, as part of its commitment to enable provision of satellite communication services in India. Under the terms and conditions of the license, every such licensee is required to demonstrate compliance with security conditions," said the Ministry.