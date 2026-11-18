ETV Bharat / bharat

Wedding Preparations Turn Into Mourning In UP Village As Army Jawan Returns Home In Tricolour

Aligarh: A festive atmosphere before the wedding of an army jawan in Sirsa village in Uttar Pradesh turned into scenes of mourning after his body, draped in tricolour, reached home.

Days before the family was to celebrate the marriage of Indian Army Naik Karan Chaudhary, they were, however, left teary-eyed after he died in Kashmir. Karan (26) was posted with the 28 Rashtriya Rifles (28 RR) in ​​Kupwara district.

The family had planned for the marriage about seven months ago, which was arranged in the village of Bhaupur. The pre-wedding ceremony ritual was scheduled for November 22 in Sirsa, and the wedding procession was set to depart from a marriage hall in Atrauli on November 24.

But when his mortal remains reached his village, people thronged their home, mourning the loss of the brave son of the soil.

Tributes paid to Army Naik in Sirsa after his death in Kashmir. (ETV Bharat)

According to the family, he was struck by gunfire while on duty late Sunday night, around 2:05 am. Early Monday morning, at approximately 4:30 am, the unit’s Commanding Officer informed the family about his death. After hearing the news of her son’s death, his mother, Jaywala Devi, collapsed.

Karan’s father, Pappu Singh, said that he had last spoken to his son on November 14 over the phone and had informed him that he would arrive home on November 17–18, and had booked his travel tickets. The last time he had visited home was over seven months ago.

The family had made preparations for the wedding and had even distributed invitation cards. Karan’s uncle, Jitendra Chaudhary, said that they received a call from the army informing them that he had been struck by two bullets.

He said that the information was conveyed by a colonel-level officer. “It is a moment of loss and mourning for us. Karan’s wedding was scheduled for November 24, and all preparations were in full swing.”

Jitendra, however, said that full information about the circumstances surrounding the death was not divulged to the family.