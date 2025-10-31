ETV Bharat / bharat

Cyclone Remnants, Depression To Trigger Heavy Showers, Thunderstorms Across 18 States

A man wearing a raincoat walks along a main road as rains lash the city following the intensification of Cyclone ‘Montha’, in Hyderabad on Wednesday ( IANS )

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to extremely heavy downpours across various parts of the country until November 2, due to the combined effects of the remnants of Cyclone Montha and a depression over the east central Arabian Sea.

As per the IMD bulletin, light to moderate rain/thunderstorms will affect the southern peninsula, with isolated instances of heavy rain likely in coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, eastern Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh on Friday. Thunderstorms with lightning and winds of up to 50 kmph are expected in Telangana.

Similar effects are anticipated in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, and Rayalaseema during the same time period. Coastal squally winds and rough seas will reach from the Andhra Pradesh coast into south Odisha, and extend westwards into the east-central Arabian Sea, where wind speeds may reach up to 55 kmph. Fishermen have been advised to refrain from their daily fishing activities as rough seas and wind conditions are expected along the Karnataka, Konkan, and Goa coasts.