Cyclone Remnants, Depression To Trigger Heavy Showers, Thunderstorms Across 18 States
Isolated instances of heavy rain are likely in coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, eastern Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh on Friday.
Published : October 31, 2025 at 12:39 PM IST
New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to extremely heavy downpours across various parts of the country until November 2, due to the combined effects of the remnants of Cyclone Montha and a depression over the east central Arabian Sea.
As per the IMD bulletin, light to moderate rain/thunderstorms will affect the southern peninsula, with isolated instances of heavy rain likely in coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, eastern Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh on Friday. Thunderstorms with lightning and winds of up to 50 kmph are expected in Telangana.
Similar effects are anticipated in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, and Rayalaseema during the same time period. Coastal squally winds and rough seas will reach from the Andhra Pradesh coast into south Odisha, and extend westwards into the east-central Arabian Sea, where wind speeds may reach up to 55 kmph. Fishermen have been advised to refrain from their daily fishing activities as rough seas and wind conditions are expected along the Karnataka, Konkan, and Goa coasts.
The weatherman predicts intense downpours are forecast over Bihar and eastern Madhya Pradesh on Friday, while Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are likely to experience heavy rain on Saturday. The depression over southern Chhattisgarh is expected to move northward, bringing heavy to very heavy rain to Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, and West Bengal in the coming days.
According to the IMD forecast, weather is expected to worsen in western India between Friday and Saturday, with light to moderate rain and isolated heavy to very heavy showers over Saurashtra, Kutch, and Gujarat regions. Thunderstorms and lightning are expected to continue, with winds on the coast of the Arabian Sea gusting to 65 kmph.
Among the northeastern states, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya are expected to experience light to moderate rain and thunderstorms on Friday, spreading to Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura by Saturday. The weather agency predicts light rain in northern India, as no major temperature drop is expected across the region for the coming week.
