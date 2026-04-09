ETV Bharat / bharat

Weather Swings Ahead: IMD Predicts 10°C Surge In North India Temperatures After Unseasonal Rains

New Delhi: A sharp shift in the weather conditions is set to sweep across large parts of India, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning of a rapid rise in temperatures in North India even as heavy rainfall continues to batter parts of the Northeast.

After nearly three weeks of unseasonal rain linked to active Western Disturbances, North India is now heading toward a sudden onset of heat. The IMD forecasts that temperatures could rise by 8-10°C over the next few days, marking a swift transition from cooler, rain-soaked conditions to dry summer heat.

IMD Official Explains Weather Pattern

An IMD official explained the shift, stating, “During the last 20 days, an unusual rainfall spell has been observed in association with multiple active Western Disturbances and the latitudinal dip of the Subtropical Westerly Jet, leading to steep temperature variations. However, this is a transient intra-seasonal variation, and from the day after tomorrow, dry weather is likely to prevail, leading to a rapid rise in maximum temperatures of 8-10°C in the coming days. Dry weather is expected to continue from the day after tomorrow. No crops will be affected by this dry weather; rather, it will provide a conducive situation for harvesting most Rabi crops.”

Temperature Rise Forecast

According to forecasts, maximum temperatures are expected to increase significantly between April 9 and April 15. The western Himalayan region could see a rise of 6-8°C, while the northwest plains may experience a sharper spike of 8-10°C. Central India is also likely to record an increase of 4-6°C. While temperatures are expected to remain near or below normal over the next two to three days, a gradual climb above normal levels will follow, effectively ushering in early summer conditions.

The warming trend is not limited to northern regions. Eastern India is likely to see stable temperatures until April 9, after which a 5-7°C rise is expected between April 10 and 13. Similarly, Maharashtra is forecast to witness a gradual increase of 2-3°C during the same period, with no major fluctuations thereafter.

Rain And Lightning Alerts In The Northeast

Meanwhile, the IMD has issued a rain and lightning alert for several northeastern states. Heavy rainfall is expected over the next five days, particularly in Sikkim, southern Assam, Tripura on April 9 and 10, and Arunachal Pradesh. The warning highlights the stark regional contrast in weather patterns currently unfolding across the country.