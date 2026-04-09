Weather Swings Ahead: IMD Predicts 10°C Surge In North India Temperatures After Unseasonal Rains
Experts warn that sudden, extreme weather following erratic rainfall indicates growing climate instability and weather extremes, reports Surabhi Gupta.
Published : April 9, 2026 at 5:58 PM IST
New Delhi: A sharp shift in the weather conditions is set to sweep across large parts of India, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning of a rapid rise in temperatures in North India even as heavy rainfall continues to batter parts of the Northeast.
After nearly three weeks of unseasonal rain linked to active Western Disturbances, North India is now heading toward a sudden onset of heat. The IMD forecasts that temperatures could rise by 8-10°C over the next few days, marking a swift transition from cooler, rain-soaked conditions to dry summer heat.
IMD Official Explains Weather Pattern
An IMD official explained the shift, stating, “During the last 20 days, an unusual rainfall spell has been observed in association with multiple active Western Disturbances and the latitudinal dip of the Subtropical Westerly Jet, leading to steep temperature variations. However, this is a transient intra-seasonal variation, and from the day after tomorrow, dry weather is likely to prevail, leading to a rapid rise in maximum temperatures of 8-10°C in the coming days. Dry weather is expected to continue from the day after tomorrow. No crops will be affected by this dry weather; rather, it will provide a conducive situation for harvesting most Rabi crops.”
Temperature Rise Forecast
According to forecasts, maximum temperatures are expected to increase significantly between April 9 and April 15. The western Himalayan region could see a rise of 6-8°C, while the northwest plains may experience a sharper spike of 8-10°C. Central India is also likely to record an increase of 4-6°C. While temperatures are expected to remain near or below normal over the next two to three days, a gradual climb above normal levels will follow, effectively ushering in early summer conditions.
The warming trend is not limited to northern regions. Eastern India is likely to see stable temperatures until April 9, after which a 5-7°C rise is expected between April 10 and 13. Similarly, Maharashtra is forecast to witness a gradual increase of 2-3°C during the same period, with no major fluctuations thereafter.
Rain And Lightning Alerts In The Northeast
Meanwhile, the IMD has issued a rain and lightning alert for several northeastern states. Heavy rainfall is expected over the next five days, particularly in Sikkim, southern Assam, Tripura on April 9 and 10, and Arunachal Pradesh. The warning highlights the stark regional contrast in weather patterns currently unfolding across the country.
Heatwave Alerts And Humid Conditions
Adding to concerns, a heatwave alert has been issued for parts of Chhattisgarh on April 14 and 15. Several other regions are also expected to experience hot and humid conditions, including Odisha between April 11 and 15, coastal Gujarat during the same period, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on April 9 and 10, Kerala and Mahe from April 9, and coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and coastal Karnataka between April 10 and 12.
Climate Patterns and Expert Insights
According to experts, such abrupt shifts between rainfall and heat are becoming increasingly noticeable. Environmentalist Rajesh Paul pointed to a broader pattern and said, “Such erratic patterns, with extended unseasonal rainfall followed by abrupt heat, are increasingly consistent with broader climate variability trends. While individual events are weather-driven, their frequency and intensity may be influenced by changing climate dynamics.”
Physiological And Environmental Impacts
Echoing similar concerns, environmental scientist Dr Hishmi Jamil Husain highlighted the physiological and environmental impact of such rapid transitions.
He said, “After 20 days of the unseasonal rain in North India, now the weather is going to be stabilised from the western disturbances. That will now reduce moisture. The wind is going to be dry. In the absence of cloud cover, there will be more heat, and the land will be hot. And that will basically bring a significant change in the weather, from cold to hot. And this is basically the climatic instability in terms of weather change. And the main problem that will have an impact is the rapid shift from cold to hot weather, which we are not prepared for. Our bodies are not adapted to such variation quickly.”
Mahesh Palawat, Vice President Meteorology and Climate Change at Skymet, told ETV Bharat, “Since March 10, we have seen continuous rainfall with short breaks in between over northwestern, central and eastern parts of the country, leading to a significant dip in temperature. But now the western disturbance will move over the upper latitude. Therefore, we do not expect any weather activity, particularly pre-monsoon events such as thunderstorms, rain, or hail, over northwest India, including Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. That's why temperatures are bound to increase now, because clear skies and bright sunshine will increase the sun's insulation. That's why the temperature will rise gradually.”
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