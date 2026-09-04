ETV Bharat / bharat

Weather Alert: Authorities Urge Caution Amid Heavy Rain, Lightning, Strong Wind Warnings

New Delhi: The Delhi-NCR region is likely to experience intermittent rainfall with a yellow alert of low to moderate showers being issued for both Friday and Saturday.

Noida is expected to have cloudy sky and light rain with temperatures hovering between 24 and 30 degrees Celsius along with a high humidity level.

Gurgaon will remain mostly cloudy with rain in parts of the city during the afternoon. Temperatures are expected to range between 24 and 30 degrees. Some areas of Gurgaon and nearby Haryana may see rain while isolated parts of the state may experience showers.

Ghaziabad may see intermittent rain and thundershowers in the morning and afternoon respectively. The temperature is expected to remain between 25 and 33 degrees Celsius.

Faridabad is likely to experience spells of rain while several parts of the district and southern Haryana may receive rainfall with isolated heavy showers.

IMD Warns Of Rain In Many States

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy showers across multiple states, driven by an active monsoon system.

The Mumbai and many parts of Maharashtra are expected to remain wet. Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada may see isolated to scattered showers. In the last 24 hours, Madhya Maharashtra's Gaganbawda in Kolhapur received 7 cm of rainfall.

The IMD has predicted widespread rainfall over Konkan and Goa.