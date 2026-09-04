Weather Alert: Authorities Urge Caution Amid Heavy Rain, Lightning, Strong Wind Warnings
Residents have been advised to follow weather and disaster alerts, avoid travelling during storms and stay away from waterlogged areas and rivers, reports Ankita Kumari.
Published : September 4, 2026 at 2:31 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi-NCR region is likely to experience intermittent rainfall with a yellow alert of low to moderate showers being issued for both Friday and Saturday.
Noida is expected to have cloudy sky and light rain with temperatures hovering between 24 and 30 degrees Celsius along with a high humidity level.
Gurgaon will remain mostly cloudy with rain in parts of the city during the afternoon. Temperatures are expected to range between 24 and 30 degrees. Some areas of Gurgaon and nearby Haryana may see rain while isolated parts of the state may experience showers.
Ghaziabad may see intermittent rain and thundershowers in the morning and afternoon respectively. The temperature is expected to remain between 25 and 33 degrees Celsius.
Faridabad is likely to experience spells of rain while several parts of the district and southern Haryana may receive rainfall with isolated heavy showers.
IMD Warns Of Rain In Many States
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy showers across multiple states, driven by an active monsoon system.
The Mumbai and many parts of Maharashtra are expected to remain wet. Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada may see isolated to scattered showers. In the last 24 hours, Madhya Maharashtra's Gaganbawda in Kolhapur received 7 cm of rainfall.
The IMD has predicted widespread rainfall over Konkan and Goa.
In Madhya Pradesh, IMD has issued heavy rainfall alerts for 13 districts, including Satna, Sidhi, Damoh, Chhatarpur and Tikamgarh. Heavy rains continue to lash across Madhya Pradesh with some areas facing severe waterlogging and flood-like conditions. An alert on the National Disaster Management Authority's Sachet portal showed that Damoh and Tikamgarh are under a heavy rain warning. IMD, Bhopal has warned of rainfall exceeding 204.5 mm along with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 30–40 kmph at many areas.
In Uttar Pradesh, Varanasi, Prayagraj and Pilibhit are witnessing heavy rainfall and the rising water levels have impacted parts of the state near the river Ganga. The IMD has forecast further rains in Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Varanasi, Jaunpur, Banda, Mathura, Kanpur and Fatehpur on Friday.
Heavy rainfall is likely over Bihar, Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal as well with some areas witnessing showers along with thunderstorms and strong winds.
In the northeastern region, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are expected to receive rains across next week. Incessant rain can increase water levels in rivers, causing localised flooding in vulnerable areas.
Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir may continue to experience rain and thunderstorms. In hilly areas, prolonged or intense rainfall could increase the risk of landslides and cause road disruptions, the weather department has warned.
With heavy rain, thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds expected in many regions, the IMD has advised residents to follow weather and disaster alerts, avoid travel during intense storms and stay away from waterlogged areas, rivers and open spaces during lightning.
Earthquake Hits J&K's Kishtwar
In Jammu and Kashmir, Kishtwar recorded a 2.7-magnitude earthquake at 3:45 am on September 4. The National Disaster Management Authority's Sachet portal reported that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 km. The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) is monitoring the situation.
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