Weapons, Confrontations Aren't Any Solution: Spanish Envoy Pujol
Pujol said his country is in favour of a very positive evolution of Iran internally, but the way of changing regime is not the way
By PTI
Published : March 27, 2026 at 8:32 PM IST
New Delhi: Amid the raging West Asia conflict, Spanish Ambassador to India Juan Antonio March Pujol on Friday said his country is in favour of a "very positive evolution" of Iran internally, but the way of changing regime by an "external action" is not the way. At an interactive session hosted at an event here, Pujol, without naming any country, also asserted that "weapons and confrontations are not any solution to humanity".
In his remarks at the Times Now Summit 2026, the Spanish envoy batted for the United Nations and said: "Our position is that it is very important that for confronting any situation of war on the planet, the UN has to be the leader, confronting the problem".
He emphasised the legacy of the UN established after World War II and said, "We are much better with the UN rather than without, but at the same time it is an alive body, and as an alive body, it has to evolve." His remarks come in the backdrop of criticism faced by the UN from some quarters, in the context of multiple ongoing conflicts in the world.
The envoy reiterated that Spain has always been in favour of India's entry into the UN Security Council.
"Although I would say something personal. I would be very happy if India joined the UNSC in a different way than the other five countries. The five countries (permanent members) are, to a certain extent, somewhat connected with national interests.
"I think, India should enter the Security Council as a nation of inclusivity in the world, as a nation with a flag of harmony and peace and that will be very important," he said.
Pujol said the history of India is very relevant for that as the evolution of the Indian republic after its independence in 1947, is a "great experience" of integrating the people in a large civil space, with only police inside, and no internal army.
He was also asked about Spain's stand on the West Asia war that has now stretched into four weeks, with no end to the conflict in sight.
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez had earlier criticised the war, and according to reports, the European country has also taken a stand not to authorise the use of the bases in Spain for anything that is not in keeping with the UN norms.
"These bases can be used in case of need of protecting, for defence, but not in a case of attacking, and not out of the NATO objectives," Pujol said. He said Spain's position starts with the idea that to build things is very difficult, but to destroy things is very easy.
"To build a great city takes 300-400 years maybe, but to destroy a city, if there is an earthquake, it takes only 30 seconds," he asserted.
"So, we have to be very clear on how difficult it is to build things. And, our idea is that we have to preserve.. the maximum, the United Nations. For us, this is the key thing," Pujol said.
After WW II, because of the degree of destruction, an organisation was created that has been preserved for 80 years, he said, referring to the UN set up in 1945.
"Now, there is a kind of fatigue, people say this organisation does not manage to resolve conflicts, but we have to understand that if we don't put maximum power into the United Nations, we will have no framework, no global framework of humanity to challenge the conflicts, disputes. So, we feel that no intervention in the war can be outside the legitimacy of the United Nations," the envoy said, adding the UN has mechanisms to confront such challenges.
"So, our position is that it is very important that for confronting any situation of war on the planet, the UN has to be the leader, confronting the problem." Pujol also said the position of the Spanish premier on this conflict has been a position that has "got everyday, more supporters" in the world.
"I see that in Europe, from Latin America, from Asia, from Central Europe, from Africa, this idea of Spain of reinforcing the UN, and trying to create a key player in the multilateral system, is the right way to go for the future," he asserted.
On US President Donald Trump's comments on Spain and criticism of NATO, the envoy said that American society is so vibrant that, in the long run, the vision of the multilateral system, of the open world, will be the "winner" one.
"I don't think weapons and confrontations are any solution to humanity," he said.
Without naming any country, Pujol said, the potential for intelligence and creativity is so high in today's time, "I think we have to say to people who are interested in weapons, that it is not the way to go to the future."
People have to "wise", the envoy said, and asked why anyone has to be a "macho, with this kind of testosterone, and go to show that 'I am stronger' than the other? "We have to evolve to this new world," he added.
He was also asked about the US-Israel combined attack on Iran on the premise that Iran is a "threat" for them.
"Spain came from a dictatorship that ended in 1974. We see the benefits of democracy... We are in favour of a very positive evolution of Iran internally, but we don't think.. the way of changing regime by an external action, and that is very clear," he said.
On the recent India-EU FTA agreement, he said it is going to open a "great space" for trade and investment between India and all 27 member nations of the EU, and termed it a "very positive movement".