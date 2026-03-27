ETV Bharat / bharat

Weapons, Confrontations Aren't Any Solution: Spanish Envoy Pujol

New Delhi: Amid the raging West Asia conflict, Spanish Ambassador to India Juan Antonio March Pujol on Friday said his country is in favour of a "very positive evolution" of Iran internally, but the way of changing regime by an "external action" is not the way. At an interactive session hosted at an event here, Pujol, without naming any country, also asserted that "weapons and confrontations are not any solution to humanity".

In his remarks at the Times Now Summit 2026, the Spanish envoy batted for the United Nations and said: "Our position is that it is very important that for confronting any situation of war on the planet, the UN has to be the leader, confronting the problem".

He emphasised the legacy of the UN established after World War II and said, "We are much better with the UN rather than without, but at the same time it is an alive body, and as an alive body, it has to evolve." His remarks come in the backdrop of criticism faced by the UN from some quarters, in the context of multiple ongoing conflicts in the world.

The envoy reiterated that Spain has always been in favour of India's entry into the UN Security Council.

"Although I would say something personal. I would be very happy if India joined the UNSC in a different way than the other five countries. The five countries (permanent members) are, to a certain extent, somewhat connected with national interests.

"I think, India should enter the Security Council as a nation of inclusivity in the world, as a nation with a flag of harmony and peace and that will be very important," he said.

Pujol said the history of India is very relevant for that as the evolution of the Indian republic after its independence in 1947, is a "great experience" of integrating the people in a large civil space, with only police inside, and no internal army.

He was also asked about Spain's stand on the West Asia war that has now stretched into four weeks, with no end to the conflict in sight.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez had earlier criticised the war, and according to reports, the European country has also taken a stand not to authorise the use of the bases in Spain for anything that is not in keeping with the UN norms.

"These bases can be used in case of need of protecting, for defence, but not in a case of attacking, and not out of the NATO objectives," Pujol said. He said Spain's position starts with the idea that to build things is very difficult, but to destroy things is very easy.

"To build a great city takes 300-400 years maybe, but to destroy a city, if there is an earthquake, it takes only 30 seconds," he asserted.

"So, we have to be very clear on how difficult it is to build things. And, our idea is that we have to preserve.. the maximum, the United Nations. For us, this is the key thing," Pujol said.