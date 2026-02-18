ETV Bharat / bharat

I-PAC Raids Case: 'Weaponised' Vs 'Terrorised' Arguments In SC On ED's Plea Against West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

New Delhi: Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, representing the Enforcement Directorate, on Wednesday contended before the Supreme Court that the central agency has been “terrorised”, on ED's plea against West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and others over a search operation at the I-PAC office.

A bench comprising Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and KV Viswanathan adjourned to March 18 the hearing on a plea moved by the ED alleging obstruction by the West Bengal government, including by Banerjee, in its search operation at the I-PAC office and the premises of its director in connection with an alleged coal pilferage scam.

The bench deferred the matter after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta contended before the bench that a rejoinder would be filed during the day.

During the brief hearing on the matter, senior advocate Siddharth Luthra submitted before the bench that the agency must justify its "weaponisation". “They will have to justify how an agency can be weaponised like (this)”, said Luthra. Raju responded, “No, agency is not weaponised, it has been terrorised”.

In January, the apex court had said the West Bengal chief minister's alleged "obstruction" in ED's probe is "very serious" and agreed to examine if a state's law-enforcing agencies can interfere with any central agency's probe into any serious offence, as it stayed FIRs against the agency's officials who raided political consultancy I-PAC on January 8.