We Won't Step Back Until CEC Gyanesh Kumar Is Removed: Congress MP Pawan Khera
He led a protest in Srinagar over the ongoing controversy surrounding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the use of Form 6.
Published : September 28, 2026 at 5:11 PM IST|
Updated : September 28, 2026 at 5:19 PM IST
Srinagar: Congress Rajya Sabha member Pawan Khera on Monday said the party will not step back until Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar is removed.
He led a protest in Srinagar over the ongoing controversy surrounding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the use of Form 6 as part of the Congress' nationwide campaign against the Election Commission's handling of the voter-roll revision exercise.
The party has alleged that changes linked to the process have created additional hurdles for voters and questioned the legality of the procedure.
Khera said the Congress had been raising concerns over the SIR for some time, claiming that information and developments emerging from the Election Commission had strengthened the questions raised by the opposition party.
The Election Commission has rejected the central allegation that Form 6 itself was changed. According to the poll panel, the existing Form 6 continues to be used, while an additional declaration, known as Annexure D, was introduced alongside it for the SIR exercise. The Commission has also said that the orders related to the revision were approved unanimously by three election commissioners.
Khera, however, questioned the legal basis of the additional requirements associated with voter registration. Referring to the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, he argued that statutory rules governing electoral registration could not simply be altered without following the prescribed legal process.
He asked why additional requirements connected with Form 6 had been introduced and what procedure was followed before they were implemented.
The dispute has centred on whether the additional declaration accompanying Form 6 effectively changed the requirements for new voters, an allegation the Election Commission has disputed.
Form 6 is the application used by eligible citizens for inclusion in the electoral roll as new voters. The voter services information continues to list Form 6 for new voter registration.
The issue has also become part of a wider political confrontation between the Congress and the poll body. Congress has demanded Kumar's resignation and has announced protests by its state units as it steps up its campaign against the poll panel over the SIR exercise.
Khera also questioned the validity of the Bihar and West Bengal assembly elections while linking his allegation to the controversy over Form 6 and the electoral-roll revision process.
His remarks were part of the Congress' broader argument that concerns over the voter lists need to be addressed before elections can be considered credible.
He made clear that the party did not intend to withdraw its protest merely because the EC had issued a clarification on Form 6 and the SIR process. "Congress believes the electoral process could not be considered fair while Kumar continued as the CEC," he added.
A heavy police contingent and concertina wires were deployed outside the @INCJammuKashmir office in Srinagar by the LG administration to foil a protest against #VoteChori and the weaponisation of the ECI to favour the BJP.— Pawan Khera 🇮🇳 ಪವನ್ ಖೇರಾ (@Pawankhera) September 28, 2026
From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, the same demand is… pic.twitter.com/KyuTirLPWT
The poll body has maintained that the SIR-related decisions were taken through the institutional process and that the relevant orders received unanimous approval from the three-member commission. Its current voter services portal also separately provides access to Form 6 and the declaration associated with the SIR process.
The controversy has intensified in recent days after reports about differences within the poll panel over aspects of the SIR process. The Congress has renewed its demand for action against Kumar, while the EC has maintained that its decisions were taken collectively.
Protest March in Jaipur
In Jaipur, the workers marched to the state election commission office, where a scuffle broke out between them and the police. Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra, state in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, and Leader of the Opposition Tikaram Jully joined the protest march.
Police resorted to using water cannons to disperse the protesters near the commissionerate and detained around 100 leaders, including Gehlot, Dotasra, and Randhawa.
Earlier, a public meeting of Congress workers and leaders was held at Shaheed Smarak, where party leaders fiercely targeted the ECI and the BJP.
Dotasra alleged that democracy is being weakened due to the collusion between the BJP and the EC, claiming that they are insulting the public mandate by stealing votes, which has occurred in several states.
He alleged that the collusion between the BJP and the EC has become public knowledge. "Yet, instead of the EC explaining the matter, the BJP is defending the poll body. The Congress has been consistently taking to the streets over this issue, fighting a battle to save democracy," he added.
Congress MLAs Ganesh Ghoghra and Vidyadhar Dudi, along with several other leaders, also addressed the public meeting.
Demonstrations in Surendranagar, Junagadh
Similarly, party workers demonstrated in Surendranagar and Junagadh of Gujarat, demanding the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar. Former Congress MLAs, the district president, and members of the women's wing and NSUI participated in the protest.
Tight security arrangements were put in place, with the deployment of more than 150 police personnel and officers, including an ASP, teams from the 'B' division and 'A' division police stations, and the Zoravarnagar police station.
Police detained over 200 party workers for taking out a rally without necessary permissions. Congress district president Naushad Solanki alleged that the Election Commission is murdering democracy.
Meanwhile, Surendranagar district BJP president Hardik Tamaliya said Congress is making baseless allegations. "While the party praises the system when it wins in a state, it points fingers at EVMs and the Election Commission upon losing. It must stop misleading the public and spreading such baseless claims," he added.
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