ETV Bharat / bharat

We Won't Step Back Until CEC Gyanesh Kumar Is Removed: Congress MP Pawan Khera

Police use water cannon on Congress workers during a protest march to the state election commission in Jaipur on Monday. ( IANS )

Srinagar: Congress Rajya Sabha member Pawan Khera on Monday said the party will not step back until Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar is removed.

He led a protest in Srinagar over the ongoing controversy surrounding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the use of Form 6 as part of the Congress' nationwide campaign against the Election Commission's handling of the voter-roll revision exercise.

The party has alleged that changes linked to the process have created additional hurdles for voters and questioned the legality of the procedure.

Khera said the Congress had been raising concerns over the SIR for some time, claiming that information and developments emerging from the Election Commission had strengthened the questions raised by the opposition party.

The Election Commission has rejected the central allegation that Form 6 itself was changed. According to the poll panel, the existing Form 6 continues to be used, while an additional declaration, known as Annexure D, was introduced alongside it for the SIR exercise. The Commission has also said that the orders related to the revision were approved unanimously by three election commissioners.

Khera, however, questioned the legal basis of the additional requirements associated with voter registration. Referring to the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, he argued that statutory rules governing electoral registration could not simply be altered without following the prescribed legal process.

He asked why additional requirements connected with Form 6 had been introduced and what procedure was followed before they were implemented.

The dispute has centred on whether the additional declaration accompanying Form 6 effectively changed the requirements for new voters, an allegation the Election Commission has disputed.

Form 6 is the application used by eligible citizens for inclusion in the electoral roll as new voters. The voter services information continues to list Form 6 for new voter registration.

The issue has also become part of a wider political confrontation between the Congress and the poll body. Congress has demanded Kumar's resignation and has announced protests by its state units as it steps up its campaign against the poll panel over the SIR exercise.

Khera also questioned the validity of the Bihar and West Bengal assembly elections while linking his allegation to the controversy over Form 6 and the electoral-roll revision process.

His remarks were part of the Congress' broader argument that concerns over the voter lists need to be addressed before elections can be considered credible.

He made clear that the party did not intend to withdraw its protest merely because the EC had issued a clarification on Form 6 and the SIR process. "Congress believes the electoral process could not be considered fair while Kumar continued as the CEC," he added.