ETV Bharat / bharat

We Will Factor All Related Developments In Our Overall Approach To Teesta River Project: MEA

New Delhi: The spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Randhir Jaiswal, said on Friday that India's development assistance for projects in Bangladesh is guided by a "mutually agreed roadmap." He also noted that New Delhi will consider "all related developments" in its overall approach to the Teesta river project.

MEA's comments came in response to a query about the Teesta issue, in the context of Dhaka and Beijing discussing the Teesta River Comprehensive Management and Restoration Project (TRCMRP) during Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's recent visit to China. China's involvement in the Teesta River management can potentially complicate New Delhi-Dhaka ties due to its strategic significance.

About being asked regarding India's views on this, Jaiswal said, "India's development assistance for projects in Bangladesh is based on a mutually agreed roadmap which is regularly reviewed. Our views on the Teesta River project have been previously conveyed to the Bangladeshi side. We will factor all related developments in our overall approach to the Teesta issue."

The Teesta River flows from the eastern Himalayas through Sikkim and West Bengal before entering Bangladesh, where it is a key source of irrigation and livelihood for millions of people. The Teesta River basin is located near India's sensitive Siliguri Corridor, a 22-km-long narrow strip of land that connects the mainland with the northeastern states.

Asked about New Delhi's reaction to reports about Bangladesh's strategically located Mongla Port and its plans to buy fighter jets from China, Jaiswal said, "We pay attention to all these issues and take whatever appropriate steps we deem necessary."

Bangladesh Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman had said on June 27 that relations between Dhaka and Beijing had reached their "highest level" after PM Tarique Rahman's visit to China. According to him, "significant progress" was made on the TRCMRP, with China pledging its support and both sides agreeing to expedite the project's feasibility study.