'We Will Do It': PM Modi Marks 25 Years Of Public Life With New Viksit Bharat Slogan; Calls People His 'Greatest Strength'
"Wherever I am today, whatever position I hold, the greatest contribution belongs to the people."
Published : October 7, 2026 at 12:04 PM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the trust of millions of people remains his "greatest strength", while asserting that it was not the time to rest but to work harder to make the country a developed nation by 2047.
He was addressing a 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sabha' program at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium here, marking the completion of his 25 years of continuous service as the head of government.
"This day is about reiterating that promise; it is a day to express that resolve which says, 'We will definitely achieve it.' We will achieve it; we will do it, we will do it, we will do it," he pledged, coining the slogan and setting the tone for the nation's developmental journey towards 2047.
25 years of serving the people... I bow to 140 crore Indians for their trust and look forward to serving the nation with greater commitment in the times to come. https://t.co/rO1LXY9Csm— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 7, 2026
"Today, I have completed 25 years of continuously serving as Head of Government. This is the blessing of the people. I bow before the people of the country," he said.
Modi has been continuously serving as head of government -- first as chief minister of Gujarat for three terms and subsequently as prime minister of India after winning three Lok Sabha elections -- since October 7, 2001.
Attributing his entire political journey to the unwavering faith and support of the citizens, the Prime Minister bowed in reverence to the people of the country and expressed gratitude to his colleagues across the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
"This is the result of the continuous blessings of the people. I express my gratitude to all political colleagues of the BJP, NDA, and all those who hold immense reverence for democracy. I bow my head in obeisance at the feet of the nation's people," PM Modi said.
"Elections were held for state assemblies and the Lok Sabha, and the people consistently chose me to serve them. Today, I also offer my deep reverence to India's democracy and its Constitution. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to all the citizens participating in the Sewa Jyoti Yatra," he said.
आज नई दिल्ली के श्री विनायक मंदिर में पूजा-अर्चना की। भगवान श्री गणेश से देशभर के अपने परिवारजनों की सुख-समृद्धि और उत्तम स्वास्थ्य की कामना की। विघ्नहर्ता की कृपा से सबका कल्याण हो और देश निरंतर प्रगति के मार्ग पर आगे बढ़ता रहे। https://t.co/ZPADyotAFk— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 7, 2026
Reflecting on his journey that began in Gujarat over two decades ago, PM Modi recalled taking the oath of office for the first time without having previously held an elected post. "I express my gratitude to all of you and to all my fellow countrymen. When I took the oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat on 7 October 2001, I never imagined that this milestone would also come," the Prime Minister remarked.
Reiterating that public trust has been the guiding force of his governance model, he said, "Wherever I am today, whatever position I hold, the greatest contribution belongs to the people. The trust of millions of Indians and the hard work of countless party workers have always been my greatest strength."
"Our country has problems, but we also have 140 crore solutions. This is not the time to rest. This is the time to move forward with determination and enthusiasm, to devote ourselves completely to the service of the nation," PM Modi said.
Reflecting upon his political journey, the PM said, "Whoever brought me victory taught me to be humble; whoever made me fall taught me to stand back up again. Well-wishers encouraged me, and critics taught me to delve deep within myself. Whoever supported me showed me the power of trust; whoever opposed me made me understand the power of democracy."
"I have never felt that I am alone. There are countless swayamsevaks who are guardians of India’s cultural soul, with one sole purpose: to serve Bharat. They live by this spirit and remind themselves every moment: “We are sevaks. We are servants of humanity.” I respectfully salute every Swayamsevak and Karyakarta who continues to serve the nation with commitment and devotion," he added.
PM Modi cited specific instances that contributed to his learning, including the 2001 Bhuj earthquake which "taught me to remain steadfast in reconstruction"; the Chandrayaan mission that "taught me to rise from failure"; and the Corona pandemic which "made me realise the importance of the nation's collective consciousness." He also acknowledged the media for inspiring him "to move forward amidst bitter-sweet experiences."
The Prime Minister further emphasised that his service to the nation, rich in cultural heritage and great thoughts, has always provided strength.
"From the Vedas to Vivekananda, the nation that has continuously practised great thoughts, the nation whose cultural heritage spans thousands of years, the nation that restored humanity's faith in mankind—while serving such a nation, I have never once felt alone," he affirmed.
The 'Seva Jyoti' program brought together party workers, leaders, and dignitaries to celebrate the Prime Minister's uninterrupted tenure in constitutional governance.
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