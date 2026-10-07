ETV Bharat / bharat

'We Will Do It': PM Modi Marks 25 Years Of Public Life With New Viksit Bharat Slogan; Calls People His 'Greatest Strength'

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the trust of millions of people remains his "greatest strength", while asserting that it was not the time to rest but to work harder to make the country a developed nation by 2047.

He was addressing a 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sabha' program at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium here, marking the completion of his 25 years of continuous service as the head of government.

"This day is about reiterating that promise; it is a day to express that resolve which says, 'We will definitely achieve it.' We will achieve it; we will do it, we will do it, we will do it," he pledged, coining the slogan and setting the tone for the nation's developmental journey towards 2047.

"Today, I have completed 25 years of continuously serving as Head of Government. This is the blessing of the people. I bow before the people of the country," he said.

Modi has been continuously serving as head of government -- first as chief minister of Gujarat for three terms and subsequently as prime minister of India after winning three Lok Sabha elections -- since October 7, 2001.

Attributing his entire political journey to the unwavering faith and support of the citizens, the Prime Minister bowed in reverence to the people of the country and expressed gratitude to his colleagues across the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

"This is the result of the continuous blessings of the people. I express my gratitude to all political colleagues of the BJP, NDA, and all those who hold immense reverence for democracy. I bow my head in obeisance at the feet of the nation's people," PM Modi said.

"Elections were held for state assemblies and the Lok Sabha, and the people consistently chose me to serve them. Today, I also offer my deep reverence to India's democracy and its Constitution. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to all the citizens participating in the Sewa Jyoti Yatra," he said.