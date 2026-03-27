ETV Bharat / bharat

We Were By Your Side In Your Sorrow, Time For You To Stand By Us: Abhishek Banerjee At Dhupguri

Jalpaiguri: The SC (reserved) Dhupguri Assembly seat under the Jalpaiguri Lok Sabha constituency of North Bengal has been a prickly one for the Trinamool Congress (TMC). While it did win the byelection for the seat in 2023 by a narrow, 4,000-vote margin, it had lost Dhupguri to the BJP by a similar margin in the 2021 Assembly elections, and trailed in the 2019 and 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

All-India General Secretary of the TMC, Abhishek Banerjee, would have had that in mind when he presented the ruling party's development report card at an election rally on the 'Phanir Maath' ground in Thakurpat area of the municipalty, on Thursday afternoon.

Present on dais was 2018 Asian Games heptathlon gold medallist Swapna Barman, a Rajbangshi who has been fielded as the TMC candidate for the nearby Rajganj Assembly seat, also under Jalpaiguri Lok Sabha constituency.

'We Keep Our Promises'

Pointing at the thousands who had gathered at the rally, a confident Abhishek said those who had turned up despite the scorching heat did not come "merely to listen to political speeches"; but had arrived "with a firm decision already made".

"I visited this very ground in September 2023. I made certain promises, and you, in turn, did not send me back empty-handed. We, too, have fulfilled our pledges; for two-and-a-half years, we have had our own MLA representing Dhupguri," he said.

Highlighting the list of achievements during TMC's tenure in Dhupguri — ranging from the creation of Dhupguri as a subdivision, to the upgrade of the rural hospital into a sub-divisional hospital — the TMC No 2 asserted that every single promise had been kept. Citing the establishment of a college, a fire station, road construction projects, and various other schemes, he said, "We make promises, and we keep them."