‘We Want To Be Contributors, Not Parasites’: Disability Rights Activist Slams J&K Govt's Policy Paralysis Amid Missing Advisory Board
The union territory government is yet to take the baby steps in setting up the mandatory advisory board for such persons.
Published : November 11, 2026 at 2:42 PM IST
Srinagar: For welfare and upliftment of persons with disabilities, Jammu and Kashmir has looked the other way towards these persons by not constituting State Advisory Board meant for empowerment of persons with disabilities and their rights.
The board will be a consultative and advisory body on disability matters, and shall facilitate the continuous evolution of a comprehensive policy for the empowerment of persons with disabilities and the full enjoyment of rights, according to the The Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.
Javed Ahmad Tak, a specially-abled social worker who is working for rights and upliftment of specially-abled persons in Jammu and Kashmir, said that if the government implements the act and forms the board, a lot of issues which the persons with disabilities face will get resolved.
“We want to become contributors to the society, but lack of policies and implementation of the 2016 act has made us look like parasites,” Tak told ETV Bharat.
Per the act, every state and union territory shall constitute State Advisory Board on disability to exercise the powers conferred on, and to perform the function assigned to it. The Board shall consist of the Minister of Social Welfare Department as its chairperson, Deputy Minister of Social Welfare as its Vice-Chairperson, Secretaries from the Social Welfare, School Education, Women and Child Development, Finance, Personnel and Training, Health, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj, Industries, Labour and Employment, Urban Development, Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation, Science and Technology, Information Technology, Public Enterprises, Youth Affairs and Sports, Road Transport or any other department, which the state government considers necessary.
The advisory board shall also include three members of the state legislature, two of whom shall be elected by the legislative assembly and one by the legislative council. In case of no legislative council, all three members shall be elected by the legislative assembly.
It shall also include five experts in the field of disability and rehabilitation, five members to be nominated by the government on rotation to represent the districts, ten persons as far as practicable, being persons with disabilities, to represent non-governmental organisations or associations which are concerned with disabilities, at least five women members and at least one person each shall be from the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes. Besides, the board shall also include not more than three representatives of the State Chamber of Commerce and Industry, officer not below the rank of Joint Secretary in the Department dealing with disability matters in the State Government as Member-Secretary.
India is a signatory to the United Nations General Assembly Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities adopted on 13 December, 2006. According to this Convention, India ratified its 1995 Act and passed a new Act which was notified in 2016. This act gives persons with disabilities the right to equality, life with dignity and respect for his or her integrity equally with others.
As per the 2011 census, Jammu and Kashmir had a total of 3,61,894 persons with disabilities. But various non government surveys and researches say the region has more than 8 lakh persons with disabilities due to the armed conflict that broke out in the 1990s.
Tak said that the persons with disabilities in Jammu and Kashmir face a lot of issues in their daily life like accessibility to hospitals, educational institutions, government offices and other daily life chores.
“If the government forms the board, we can raise our issues in the board for their implementation. There is no word about the formation of the board in Jammu and Kashmir despite raising it multiple times with bureaucrats and Lieutenant Governor from the last several years,” Tak said.
Tak said that the persons with disabilities also face issues in district medical boards due to dearth of specialists during the assessment meetings. “Law accepts us as disabled only when the medical board certifies it. The boards lack all specialties due to which we have to visit hospital OPDs of specialists for assessment, wait in long queues, that takes a toll on our health,” he said.
He said that the certificates which should take 15 days for disposal take months. “All these grievances related to medical boards, access to education, lack of other facilities and denial of our complete rights can be taken up in the State Advisory Board. When there is no board, how can we raise our issues,” he said.
Social Welfare Minister Sakeena Itoo told ETV Bharat that the department “is in the process” of forming the board for the welfare of the persons with disabilities.
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