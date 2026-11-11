ETV Bharat / bharat

‘We Want To Be Contributors, Not Parasites’: Disability Rights Activist Slams J&K Govt's Policy Paralysis Amid Missing Advisory Board

Srinagar: For welfare and upliftment of persons with disabilities, Jammu and Kashmir has looked the other way towards these persons by not constituting State Advisory Board meant for empowerment of persons with disabilities and their rights.

The board will be a consultative and advisory body on disability matters, and shall facilitate the continuous evolution of a comprehensive policy for the empowerment of persons with disabilities and the full enjoyment of rights, according to the The Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.

Javed Ahmad Tak, a specially-abled social worker who is working for rights and upliftment of specially-abled persons in Jammu and Kashmir, said that if the government implements the act and forms the board, a lot of issues which the persons with disabilities face will get resolved.

“We want to become contributors to the society, but lack of policies and implementation of the 2016 act has made us look like parasites,” Tak told ETV Bharat.

Per the act, every state and union territory shall constitute State Advisory Board on disability to exercise the powers conferred on, and to perform the function assigned to it. The Board shall consist of the Minister of Social Welfare Department as its chairperson, Deputy Minister of Social Welfare as its Vice-Chairperson, Secretaries from the Social Welfare, School Education, Women and Child Development, Finance, Personnel and Training, Health, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj, Industries, Labour and Employment, Urban Development, Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation, Science and Technology, Information Technology, Public Enterprises, Youth Affairs and Sports, Road Transport or any other department, which the state government considers necessary.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha attends an event on the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, in Jammu (IANS)

The advisory board shall also include three members of the state legislature, two of whom shall be elected by the legislative assembly and one by the legislative council. In case of no legislative council, all three members shall be elected by the legislative assembly.

It shall also include five experts in the field of disability and rehabilitation, five members to be nominated by the government on rotation to represent the districts, ten persons as far as practicable, being persons with disabilities, to represent non-governmental organisations or associations which are concerned with disabilities, at least five women members and at least one person each shall be from the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes. Besides, the board shall also include not more than three representatives of the State Chamber of Commerce and Industry, officer not below the rank of Joint Secretary in the Department dealing with disability matters in the State Government as Member-Secretary.

India is a signatory to the United Nations General Assembly Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities adopted on 13 December, 2006. According to this Convention, India ratified its 1995 Act and passed a new Act which was notified in 2016. This act gives persons with disabilities the right to equality, life with dignity and respect for his or her integrity equally with others.