ETV Bharat / bharat

We Want Only BS6 Vehicles In Delhi: SC Amid Air Pollution Crisis

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said only BS-VI vehicles should be allowed on Delhi roads, as it expressed concern over the recurring air pollution crisis in the national capital and its adjoining areas during a hearing on air pollution.

The apex court noted that favourable winds had kept air quality this November from deteriorating into the severe category, calling it a "stroke of good luck" rather than a sign of sustained progress.

"BS-VI compliance must be followed and not restricted to Delhi but the entire NCR. That is one thing that will significantly lead to a reduction in air pollution,” observed the apex court.

The court's focus on vehicular emissions comes amid a continuing debate over the sources of Delhi's air pollution and repeated judicial efforts to tackle the crisis. The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati appeared for the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

The bench signalled that restrictions on polluting vehicles would remain in force during the winter months. A senior counsel pointed out that authorities have stopped issuing pollution certificates for BS-IV vehicles and urged the court to direct authorities to check the vehicles for pollution. The counsel insisted that without a pollution certificate, these vehicles are not getting fuel. "We want that. We want only BS-VI vehicles in Delhi, if not NCR," observed Justice Bagchi.

The bench said Delhi-NCR had been fortunate not to witness severe air pollution levels this November. It noted that favourable meteorological conditions, rather than any structural improvement, had kept pollution in check. "Lucky this winter," said the bench, adding that there is no severe category pollution till now because of the winds.

Bhati insisted that authorities had made earnest efforts to contain pollution, adding that it is "primarily nature". Justice Bagchi said, "Whatever, the lungs of the people are safe to a certain extent. We have not gone into the severe (category)."