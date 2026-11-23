We Want Only BS6 Vehicles In Delhi: SC Amid Air Pollution Crisis
BS6 vehicles are motor vehicles manufactured, sold and registered in India that comply with strict emission standards introduced on April 1, 2020.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : November 23, 2026 at 4:38 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said only BS-VI vehicles should be allowed on Delhi roads, as it expressed concern over the recurring air pollution crisis in the national capital and its adjoining areas during a hearing on air pollution.
The apex court noted that favourable winds had kept air quality this November from deteriorating into the severe category, calling it a "stroke of good luck" rather than a sign of sustained progress.
"BS-VI compliance must be followed and not restricted to Delhi but the entire NCR. That is one thing that will significantly lead to a reduction in air pollution,” observed the apex court.
The court's focus on vehicular emissions comes amid a continuing debate over the sources of Delhi's air pollution and repeated judicial efforts to tackle the crisis. The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati appeared for the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).
Delhi-NCR Pollution: Five Monitoring Stations Record Very Poor Air Quality, AQI Stands At 248 https://t.co/cqeUXuDvRt— ETV Bharat (@ETVBharatEng) November 23, 2026
The bench signalled that restrictions on polluting vehicles would remain in force during the winter months. A senior counsel pointed out that authorities have stopped issuing pollution certificates for BS-IV vehicles and urged the court to direct authorities to check the vehicles for pollution. The counsel insisted that without a pollution certificate, these vehicles are not getting fuel. "We want that. We want only BS-VI vehicles in Delhi, if not NCR," observed Justice Bagchi.
The bench said Delhi-NCR had been fortunate not to witness severe air pollution levels this November. It noted that favourable meteorological conditions, rather than any structural improvement, had kept pollution in check. "Lucky this winter," said the bench, adding that there is no severe category pollution till now because of the winds.
Bhati insisted that authorities had made earnest efforts to contain pollution, adding that it is "primarily nature". Justice Bagchi said, "Whatever, the lungs of the people are safe to a certain extent. We have not gone into the severe (category)."
The bench deliberated on the possibility of additional directions – short term and long term – to curb air pollution. "BS-VI compliance must be followed and not restricted to Delhi but the entire NCR. That is one thing that will significantly lead to reduction of air pollution," said Justice Bagchi.
The CJI flagged why the neighbouring states were "passively participating" and not "actively involved". “Direct the advocate generals of Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, to remain present…,” said the bench, adding that they should also file respective affidavits regarding steps taken by states for reduction of air pollution in the NCR.
The bench also indicated that it may consider a phased five-year plan to keep polluting commercial vehicles out of Delhi while ensuring the uninterrupted supply of essential goods.
"Why not have this during five years? To ensure that no single commercial vehicle enters Delhi," observed the bench, adding that Delhi's residents should not be deprived of essential supplies, but that cleaner modes of transportation must be explored.
Stubble-Burning Down By 79% Over 5 Years. Why Is Delhi Still Grappling With Air Pollution? #StubbleBurning #AirPollution #Delhi https://t.co/0JTR90sPvw— ETV Bharat (@ETVBharatEng) November 18, 2026
The bench proposed the creation of logistics hubs along Delhi's borders, where incoming goods could be offloaded and transported into the city through non-polluting vehicles. Acknowledging that such infrastructure cannot be developed overnight, it said authorities should work towards implementing the model over the next five years. The bench was hearing ongoing suo motu proceedings on air pollution in Delhi-NCR.
The court's remarks come as the Delhi government enforces winter curbs on vehicles that do not meet BS-VI emission norms. Under the notification, BS-IV and older vehicles registered outside the capital are barred from entering Delhi between November 1 and January 31 every year. Earlier this month, the Delhi government announced the restriction would be an annual measure, rather than a one-off intervention for the current winter.
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