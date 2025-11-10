ETV Bharat / bharat

We Look Forward To Deepening Collaborations: Lockheed Martin's India Country Head

New Delhi: Representatives of more than 30 Indian companies interacted directly with global defence major Lockheed Martin and international partners in Bengaluru to explore opportunities for collaboration and showcase their technological capabilities to support future procurement programmes for the Indian armed forces, according to an official readout.

Post the conference, Lockheed Martin Supply Chain teams are visiting close to 20 supplier facilities across India to assess their capabilities and establish alliances, it said.

Lockheed Martin successfully concluded the 11th edition of its India Suppliers Conference on November 3, reinforcing its long-standing commitment to strengthening India's defence industrial base and connecting Indian companies with its global supply chains, the firm said on Monday.

"Building on more than three decades of partnership and seven decades of association with India, the conference was a testament to Lockheed Martin's commitment to nurturing collaborations that support Indian armed forces' critical mission requirements and strengthen the indigenous defence manufacturing ecosystem," it said in the readout.

Attendees had the opportunity to interact directly with Lockheed Martin and international partners to explore opportunities for collaboration and showcase their technological capabilities to support future procurement programmes for the Indian armed forces.

"The one-day conference saw participation from more than 30 Indian companies across large firms, micro, small and medium enterprises, and start-ups," it said.