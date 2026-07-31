ETV Bharat / bharat

We Let Bovines Roam About, But Get Offended If Someone 'Secures A Full Stomach' With Them: SC

New Delhi: In an unusual judgment on Friday, the Supreme Court ruminated on what it described as "the country’s uneasy paradox with its bovine population". While hearing an appeal challenging a Punjab and Haryana High Court order that set aside a compensation for a victim who was hit by a stray bull on the road, the two-judge bench said while in India, bovines are revered in principle, they are neglected in practice.

Commenting on accidents due to stray animals on roads, it went on to direct the Centre and state governments to develop a mechanism for compensation payment in such cases.

The bench, comprising justices Sanjay Karol and N Kotiswar Singh, said "perhaps it is a feature of this flawed world that on the one end, we let them (cattle) roam about without caring for their safety, and, on the other, find it deeply offensive if an individual uses them to secure a full stomach for himself or his family".

“There is a clear distinction between pets and other animals. Most of these animals that end up roaming on the streets/roads/national highways are of the latter kind, i.e., animals reared for a particular purpose. Once that purpose is achieved, or the output of the animal towards that purpose gets reduced, they are let go," said the bench.

The justices noted that bovines, cows, bulls, and other animals are indispensable features, not just of the economy, but to the overall village environment and the development of all living beings, especially humans. “Right from the inception of our constitutional republic, this reality has been given due recognition. Article 48 of the Constitution of India implores us to organise agriculture and animal husbandry on modern methods, and to prevent the slaughter of cows and calves,” they noted.

The bench said granted that the present case and other cases of motor accidents are not ‘slaughter’ within the literal sense of the term, but the end result is that either they or humans lose their lives and hence, it is a serious problem that calls for attention. “After all, they are not meant to be natural speed breakers, placed willy-nilly on the national highways, roads and streets”, it said.

The bench said under the Constitution, it is not only the state who has a duty towards the animals, but each and every citizen of the country is called upon to have compassion for all living beings.

“This has been termed a fundamental duty under Part IV-A of the Constitution, which may stricto sensu be not enforceable, but since it is part of the Constitution, the guiding light of the country, they need to be implemented," it said.

The Apex court made these observations while issuing a slew of directions and said owners of these animals should be held responsible and ensure that they return to their specified dwellings at the end of each day.