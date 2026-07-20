CJP Protest | ‘We Just Want His Safe Return,’ Says Abhijeet Dipke's Mother
She says they did not approve of his involvement in the protest, noting that politics is not their cup of tea.
Published : July 20, 2026 at 9:03 PM IST
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: As her son Abhijeet Dipke led the Cockroach Janata Party’s 'Sansad Chalo' march in Delhi on Monday, his mother Anita Dipke said they did not approve of his involvement in the protest, noting that they are a working-class family and politics is not their cup of tea.
"It is my sincere wish that he should stay out of politics," she said, admitting to feeling fearful while answering a phone call.
Abhijeet began a hunger strike after activist Sonam Wangchuk was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital, and the family had planned to visit him in Delhi. However, they had to cancel the trip because his father began suffering from blood pressure issues and his mother was dealing with diabetes.
“While many people visit us to praise my son, I take no pride in it. Instead, I fear for his life,” she said. “Raising a voice against the government is no longer easy in today's world, where people do not hesitate to resort to violence over trivial matters. We had hoped he would pursue a good job; now we just want his safe return," Anita said.
When Abhijeet launched the Cockroach Janata Party on social media and demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, he received multiple death threats, prompting the deployment of police security at his home at Waluj.
"While we used to move about freely a few months ago, we now fear going anywhere. We haven't even stepped out of the house for the past two months," added Anita.
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