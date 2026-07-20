ETV Bharat / bharat

CJP Protest | ‘We Just Want His Safe Return,’ Says Abhijeet Dipke's Mother

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: As her son Abhijeet Dipke led the Cockroach Janata Party’s 'Sansad Chalo' march in Delhi on Monday, his mother Anita Dipke said they did not approve of his involvement in the protest, noting that they are a working-class family and politics is not their cup of tea.

"It is my sincere wish that he should stay out of politics," she said, admitting to feeling fearful while answering a phone call.

Abhijeet began a hunger strike after activist Sonam Wangchuk was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital, and the family had planned to visit him in Delhi. However, they had to cancel the trip because his father began suffering from blood pressure issues and his mother was dealing with diabetes.