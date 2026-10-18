ETV Bharat / bharat

‘We Have Lost Our Durga’: Families In Bengal Mourn Loved Ones As Festivity Turns Into Heartache

People gather at the house of one of the deceased ( ETV Bharat )

Kolkata: Inside the Chorbagan Sarbojanin pandal, the air smelled of wet clothes, incense and crushed flowers. It was supposed to be an ordinary Maha Saptami evening on Saturday. Some clicking photographs, some praying.

That was until the rains pushed people inside the pandal to wait for the weather to improve. People at the entrance, trying to escape the downpour, pushed inward. Those already inside had nowhere to go. The pressure grew. A shoulder pressed too hard, a foot slipping on wet ground, a breath that could not be taken. Within moments, the crowd collapsed into itself, triggering a tragic stampede that killed 19 and left over two dozen injured.

19 people were killed in the stampede at Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in North Kolkata (ETV Bharat)

Among those who fell was 17-year-old Barnali Halder. A Class 11 student, Barnali had gone pandal-hopping with six of her friends.

"My daughter and another girl could not make it, while the others in the group managed to escape," mourns Barnali's father, who works as a rickshaw-puller in the city.

"Durga Puja will never come in our lives again; we have lost our Durga," he wailed while waiting to receive his young daughter's body after the post-mortem.

File photo of deceased, Sriparna Poddar (ETV Bharat)

Community Mourns Its Brightest Star

Another life cut short in the incident was that of Sriparna Poddar, a 27-year-old woman who worked as a nurse at the Tata Cancer Hospital. A resident of the Baidyabati area in Hooghly district, she was the only child of Shambhunath Poddar.

Sriparna had travelled to Kolkata with her friends to enjoy the Puja festivities, not knowing that it would be the final day of her life.

As news of her death spread, a sombre atmosphere enveloped her locality.

Locals told ETV Bharat that Sriparna had been exceptionally bright in her studies since childhood and was always the first to step forward to assist neighbours whenever they faced medical issues.

Rima Das, a tenant at the Poddar residence, recalled that on Saturday morning, Sriparna had asked her to help tie her hair while leaving for Kolkata. Later that night, while returning home, Rima learnt of Sriparna's death from her brother.

Broken Promise of Homecoming

As officials slowly identify more victims, the ripple of grief widens. Across different neighbourhoods, families are finally hoping to receive the bodies of their loved ones, triggering a wave of collective mourning.

In Birpur village of East Bardhaman, a heavy silence has replaced the festive music of Durga Puja. The community is mourning the tragic loss of three natives: 13-year-old Sandip Bej, his mother Tagar Bej (37), and their relative Piyali Pramanik, who died in the North Kolkata stampede.