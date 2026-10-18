‘We Have Lost Our Durga’: Families In Bengal Mourn Loved Ones As Festivity Turns Into Heartache
A tragic rain-triggered stampede at Kolkata’s Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal triggered a wave of mourning across several neighbourhoods, report Pratiti Ghosh and Soumita Bhattacharjee
Published : October 18, 2026 at 7:30 PM IST
Kolkata: Inside the Chorbagan Sarbojanin pandal, the air smelled of wet clothes, incense and crushed flowers. It was supposed to be an ordinary Maha Saptami evening on Saturday. Some clicking photographs, some praying.
That was until the rains pushed people inside the pandal to wait for the weather to improve. People at the entrance, trying to escape the downpour, pushed inward. Those already inside had nowhere to go. The pressure grew. A shoulder pressed too hard, a foot slipping on wet ground, a breath that could not be taken. Within moments, the crowd collapsed into itself, triggering a tragic stampede that killed 19 and left over two dozen injured.
Among those who fell was 17-year-old Barnali Halder. A Class 11 student, Barnali had gone pandal-hopping with six of her friends.
"My daughter and another girl could not make it, while the others in the group managed to escape," mourns Barnali's father, who works as a rickshaw-puller in the city.
"Durga Puja will never come in our lives again; we have lost our Durga," he wailed while waiting to receive his young daughter's body after the post-mortem.
Community Mourns Its Brightest Star
Another life cut short in the incident was that of Sriparna Poddar, a 27-year-old woman who worked as a nurse at the Tata Cancer Hospital. A resident of the Baidyabati area in Hooghly district, she was the only child of Shambhunath Poddar.
Sriparna had travelled to Kolkata with her friends to enjoy the Puja festivities, not knowing that it would be the final day of her life.
As news of her death spread, a sombre atmosphere enveloped her locality.
Locals told ETV Bharat that Sriparna had been exceptionally bright in her studies since childhood and was always the first to step forward to assist neighbours whenever they faced medical issues.
What Led To Kolkata Stampede: Mismanagement, Confusing Announcements, Inadequate Police Deployment #KolkataStampede #Mismanagement #KolkataNews #PublicSafety #BreakingNews https://t.co/pDT9WLzPps— ETV Bharat (@ETVBharatEng) October 18, 2026
Rima Das, a tenant at the Poddar residence, recalled that on Saturday morning, Sriparna had asked her to help tie her hair while leaving for Kolkata. Later that night, while returning home, Rima learnt of Sriparna's death from her brother.
Broken Promise of Homecoming
As officials slowly identify more victims, the ripple of grief widens. Across different neighbourhoods, families are finally hoping to receive the bodies of their loved ones, triggering a wave of collective mourning.
In Birpur village of East Bardhaman, a heavy silence has replaced the festive music of Durga Puja. The community is mourning the tragic loss of three natives: 13-year-old Sandip Bej, his mother Tagar Bej (37), and their relative Piyali Pramanik, who died in the North Kolkata stampede.
Amit Shah Visits Hospital To Meet Those Injured In Kolkata Durga Puja Pandal Stampedehttps://t.co/ScMzZ25eI2 pic.twitter.com/W4CXcZaS6e— ETV Bharat (@ETVBharatEng) October 18, 2026
Young Sandip had initially insisted on staying back to enjoy the holidays at local pandals. He only agreed to the trip after his mother promised they would return home together by Saptami.
More than the grief, the family is worried about Tagar’s daughter, Agamani Bej, who survived the incident but remains in critical condition at the hospital, completely unaware that she has lost her mother and brother. For the shattered household, the immediate focus is Agamani's recovery and how they will ever break the news of the deaths to her.
Uday Bej, a relative, recalled the chaotic moments when they heard the news after frantic phone calls began pouring in around 8:30 pm on Saturday.
“We were far away, unaware of the incident. We decided to switch on television news to understand the horrific scale of the stampede. It was completely devastating to listen to graphic details and loss of life,” he said.
It's too Scary 💔🫡— Purohit Says (@yashpurohitt) October 17, 2026
first time in my bloodlines , I hear Stampede in durga puja. Be Safe , Maa Durga Protect All. #Kolkata
Deeply saddened by the tragic stampede in Chorbagan Sarada park , North Kolkata, West Bengal. Mandap collapses during Durga festival. 22 dead in stampede.… pic.twitter.com/8tfQ761iJx
Officers from the Madhabdihi Police Station visited the grieving family, but relatives said that no probe could ever fill the void left by Sandip and Tagar. “We were supposed to welcome them back for Sunday's festivities, but unfortunately we are preparing for a heartbreaking final farewell,” the relative added.
An Inseparable Couple’s Final Journey
The joy of Durga Puja turned into a nightmare for Baranagar, the city in the North 24 Parganas district, as well. The deaths of a local couple, Dilip and Dipali Ghosh in the tragic Chorbagan pandal stampede has pushed the NK Chatterjee Road locality into a deep mourning.
According to locals, Dilip, an employee at the Indian Statistical Institute (ISI), and his wife Dipali were an “inseparable couple” and were fond of idol-viewing.
🚨 More shocking visuals coming from Chorbagan Sarbojonin Durga Puja pandal when the mass stampede happened ⚠️— Dr. Abhinaba Pal (@drabhinabapal7) October 17, 2026
People can been seen crying helpless. A wrong announcement led to confusion & panic 😔
This is so painful. I am speechless. Om Shanti 🙏🏻
P.S - Collected Videos https://t.co/YYnBI1JYd6 pic.twitter.com/6ay29YbH1t
“My uncle and aunt followed a cherished tradition of traveling to Kolkata together to see vibrant pandals. This year was no different, and they had even planned a holiday to another state immediately after the festivities,” said Milon Ghosh, a nephew.
He recalled that the couple left home with smiles to see the idols and were full of excitement for the festival and their upcoming trip.
But by 9:30 pm, the family received a call informing them that the couple was admitted at the Medical College. “When we rushed there, my uncle was already gone, and after a desperate search through the wards, we found my aunt had also passed away,” Ghosh added.
The local MLA Sajal Ghosh, who visited the grieving family, offered support to the family. He promised all the necessary assistance to the bereaved relatives.
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