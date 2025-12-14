ETV Bharat / bharat

We Focus On Development, Says NCP As Ajit Pawar Skips Visit To RSS Founder's Memorial

Mumbai: Even as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar skipped the visit to RSS founder K B Hedgewar’s memorial in Nagpur on Sunday, his party NCP stressed that it joined the Mahayuti alliance for the state’s development.

The National Congress Party's ideology is based on the "progressive thoughts of (social reformers) Shahu, Phule and Ambedkar," NCP spokesperson Anand Paranjpe said, noting that it was not the first time that Pawar skipped the visit to Hedgewar's memorial.

While Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CM Eknath Shinde and ruling BJP, Shiv Sena legislators visited Hedgewar’s memorial and paid tributes to him on Sunday morning, Pawar and other NCP leaders skipped the event. The winter session of the Maharashtra legislature is currently underway in Nagpur.

Ministers and MLAs belonging to the BJP visit the memorial of Hedgewar and the second Sanghchalak, M S Golwalkar, at the Smruti Mandir in Reshimbagh every year during the winter session of the state legislature. Last year, MLAs Raju Karemore and Rajkumar Badole were the only representatives of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, which has 41 legislators in the assembly, at the Smruti Mandir.

NCP spokesperson Paranjape said it is not the first time that Ajit Pawar skipped a visit to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) founder's memorial. "We stick to our principles and our focus is development of the state," he asserted.