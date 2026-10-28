ETV Bharat / bharat

'We Don't Want A Fight': CTI Writes To Rahul Again On INDIA Bloc's Nov 1 Rally, Seeks Meeting

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting marking the conclusion of the Congress' Goy Rakhonn Yatra in Margao, Goa, on Sunday, October 18, 2026. ( IANS )

New Delhi: The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) on Wednesday sought a 20-minute meeting with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to flag traders' concerns over business disruption due to the November 1 INDIA bloc rally at Ramlila Maidan here and seek its postponement.

In a letter to Gandhi, CTI chairman Brijesh Goyal said representatives of 20 markets wanted to explain how the proposed rally, expected to draw 10 lakh people, could disrupt business during the festive season ahead of Diwali.

This is the second time CTI has written to Gandhi in four days urging him to postpone the rally until after Diwali. In its first letter to the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha on October 24, the CTI had said the postponement would help protect business activity during one of the busiest periods of the year.

In Wednesday's letter, Goyal said, "We don't want a fight; we want dialogue. Rahul ji himself says that he listens to everyone, listens to the voice of small traders. So, we traders from 20 markets are asking him for 20 minutes. This will be the beauty of democracy."

The traders would withdraw their protest if Gandhi convinced them that the rally would boost business and attract more customers. However, if they convince him that it would cause losses, then he should postpone the rally until after Diwali, the CTI chief said.

The markets identified by CTI include Chandni Chowk, Bhagirath Palace, Khari Baoli, Sadar Bazar, Chawri Bazar, Kashmere Gate, Nabi Karim, Karol Bagh, Ajmeri Gate and Daryaganj, among others. The other markets are Nai Sarak, Kinari Bazar, Dariba Kalan, Fatehpuri, Naya Bazar, Filmistan, Paharganj, Gaffar Market, Jama Masjid-Meena Bazar and Lajpat Rai Market.