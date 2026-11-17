'We Don't Process Data Based On Religion': Poll Officer Responds After Yogi Adityanath Claims 1.27 Crore Hindu Voters Removed
Rinwa urged stakeholders to independently verify the online details asking them to register complaints in case of discrepancies.
Published : November 17, 2026 at 3:45 PM IST
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa on Tuesday stated that the electoral rolls do not categorise voters on the basis of religion. He was responding to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's claim that 1.27 Hindu voters had been removed from the electoral rolls in the state ahead of the upcoming 2027 assembly election.
Rinwa was addressing a presser in capital Lucknow where he released the draft electoral roll for the state following the Special Summary Revision (SSR).
"If you examine our electoral rolls, they contain the voter's name, gender, and the name of their spouse; we do not maintain records based on religion, whether Hindu or Muslim. We do not categorise or process data based on religion," he said.
The poll officer's clarification comes after CM Adityanath recently alleged exclusion of 1.27 crore Hindu voters. Adityanath had said that the state government had submitted a memorandum to the Election Commission seeking clarification over the discrepancies. He had also cited figures of 66 lakh such voters, including 55 lakh Hindu beneficiaries of government welfare schemes and around 4.5 lakh voters aged 18 and 19, whose names were allegedly missing from the rolls.
However, CEO Rinwa urged stakeholders to verify the official lists independently saying if anyone finds any discrepancies, they should register a complaint. "We suggest that you download the electoral rolls from our portal and conduct a thorough review; if you identify any discrepancies, you are welcome to file a complaint," he said.
CEO Releases Draft Electoral Roll After SSR
CEO Rinwa also published the draft electoral roll for the state ahead of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly election 2027 following a Special Summary Revision (SSR).
The total number of voters in the state now stands at 135,868,905 including 7,38,58,510 men, 6,20,06,353 women and 4,042 third-gender voters, Chief Electoral Officer, Navdeep Rinwa said. The figure marks an increase of 1,884,113 voters compared to the final electoral roll released on April 10, 2026. This includes an addition of 1,097,000 female voters and 787,000 male voters.
Consequently, the gender ratio has improved from 834 to 840, and the Elector-Population (EP) ratio has risen from 55.17 to 55.95.
Significantly, the number of voters in the 18–19 age group has dropped from 1,763,360 in the previous list to 1,183,352, marking a decrease of 580,000. This gap appears significant when compared to the state's population.
According to population projection reports, there should be approximately 8,447,000 individuals aged 18–19 in the state in 2026. Furthermore, the total number of registered voters in the draft roll is 25.8 million (2 crore 58 lakh) less than the estimated population of 161.6 million (16 crore 16 lakh).
CEO Announces Special Drives For New Registrations
CEO Rinwa stated that the Election Commission has issued directives to ensure 100% registration of all eligible citizens who have been left out, with a particular focus on youth and women.
“Special drives targeting the 18–19 age group will be carried out through 'Voter Literacy Clubs' established in schools, colleges, and universities. Volunteers from the NSS, NCC, Bharat Scouts and Guides, and Nehru Yuva Kendra will assist in this process,” he said.
For female voters, support will be enlisted from Anganwadi workers, ASHA workers, ANMs, and women’s self-help groups. Efforts will also be made to identify eligible individuals who are currently missing from the list of beneficiaries recorded on ration cards.
CEO Rinwa further said that the assembly electoral rolls will be cross-referenced with the electoral lists of Panchayats and urban local bodies; individuals found on the latter but missing from the assembly rolls will be assisted in filling out Form 6.
Claims/Objections Window
According to Rinwa, claims and objections regarding the inclusion or exclusion of names will be accepted from November 17 to December 16. Form 6 may be used to apply for the inclusion of a name, Form 7 for the removal of a name or to file an objection, and Form 8 for requesting corrections to existing details.
Citizens residing abroad are required to submit Form 6A. These forms can be obtained from Booth Level Officers (BLOs), designated officers, voter registration centers at the Tehsil level, or the office of the District Election Officer.
Online applications can be submitted via the ECI-Net mobile app or the website voters.eci.gov.in. In the state, 403 Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and 2,042 Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) will process these applications. Claims will be resolved by December 28, and the final electoral roll will be published on January 4, 2027.
Special Campaign Days
The Election Commission has announced that 'Special Campaign Days' will be held at all polling booths across the state on November 21, 22, 28, and 29. On these days, BLOs will be present at the booths with the draft electoral roll and a sufficient supply of forms.
From November 17 to 20, BLOs and their supervisors will conduct 'table-top exercises' to identify duplicate entries, deceased voters, individuals who have relocated, and entries with blurred or unclear photographs. Operators of public service centers are also being provided with training to prevent duplicate entries in the electoral roll, which can occur if 'Form 6' is submitted multiple times for the same individual.
Uttar Pradesh leads in grievance redressal; between April 11 and November 16, 2026, the state received a total of 66,698 complaints via the national grievance portal, of which 66,091, or 99 percent, were resolved.
Based on citizen ratings, Uttar Pradesh secured the top position in the country last month. There were 586 complaints regarding the removal of names from the electoral roll.
Investigations revealed that in 564 of these cases, names were removed because the required enumeration forms were not submitted during the 'Special Intensive Revision 2026,' while in 22 cases, the same individual's name had been recorded more than once.
Among the voters whose names were removed, 469 were found to be residing at their registered addresses; of these, 296 have already been re-enrolled in the list, and 'Form 6' has been filed for another 153.
Under the 'Book a Call with BLO' facility, 8.63 lakh calls were scheduled during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) period, with BLOs successfully reaching out to 8.33 lakh or 97 percent of these voters. In this category, too, the state ranked first in the country.
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