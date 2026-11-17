ETV Bharat / bharat

'We Don't Process Data Based On Religion': Poll Officer Responds After Yogi Adityanath Claims 1.27 Crore Hindu Voters Removed

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa on Tuesday stated that the electoral rolls do not categorise voters on the basis of religion. He was responding to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's claim that 1.27 Hindu voters had been removed from the electoral rolls in the state ahead of the upcoming 2027 assembly election.

Rinwa was addressing a presser in capital Lucknow where he released the draft electoral roll for the state following the Special Summary Revision (SSR).

"If you examine our electoral rolls, they contain the voter's name, gender, and the name of their spouse; we do not maintain records based on religion, whether Hindu or Muslim. We do not categorise or process data based on religion," he said.

The poll officer's clarification comes after CM Adityanath recently alleged exclusion of 1.27 crore Hindu voters. Adityanath had said that the state government had submitted a memorandum to the Election Commission seeking clarification over the discrepancies. He had also cited figures of 66 lakh such voters, including 55 lakh Hindu beneficiaries of government welfare schemes and around 4.5 lakh voters aged 18 and 19, whose names were allegedly missing from the rolls.

However, CEO Rinwa urged stakeholders to verify the official lists independently saying if anyone finds any discrepancies, they should register a complaint. "We suggest that you download the electoral rolls from our portal and conduct a thorough review; if you identify any discrepancies, you are welcome to file a complaint," he said.

CEO Releases Draft Electoral Roll After SSR

CEO Rinwa also published the draft electoral roll for the state ahead of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly election 2027 following a Special Summary Revision (SSR).

The total number of voters in the state now stands at 135,868,905 including 7,38,58,510 men, 6,20,06,353 women and 4,042 third-gender voters, Chief Electoral Officer, Navdeep Rinwa said. The figure marks an increase of 1,884,113 voters compared to the final electoral roll released on April 10, 2026. This includes an addition of 1,097,000 female voters and 787,000 male voters.

Consequently, the gender ratio has improved from 834 to 840, and the Elector-Population (EP) ratio has risen from 55.17 to 55.95.

Significantly, the number of voters in the 18–19 age group has dropped from 1,763,360 in the previous list to 1,183,352, marking a decrease of 580,000. This gap appears significant when compared to the state's population.

According to population projection reports, there should be approximately 8,447,000 individuals aged 18–19 in the state in 2026. Furthermore, the total number of registered voters in the draft roll is 25.8 million (2 crore 58 lakh) less than the estimated population of 161.6 million (16 crore 16 lakh).

CEO Announces Special Drives For New Registrations

CEO Rinwa stated that the Election Commission has issued directives to ensure 100% registration of all eligible citizens who have been left out, with a particular focus on youth and women.

“Special drives targeting the 18–19 age group will be carried out through 'Voter Literacy Clubs' established in schools, colleges, and universities. Volunteers from the NSS, NCC, Bharat Scouts and Guides, and Nehru Yuva Kendra will assist in this process,” he said.

For female voters, support will be enlisted from Anganwadi workers, ASHA workers, ANMs, and women’s self-help groups. Efforts will also be made to identify eligible individuals who are currently missing from the list of beneficiaries recorded on ration cards.