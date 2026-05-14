ETV Bharat / bharat

We Dominated Escalation Matrix On All 4 Days Of Conflict: CDS Gen Chauhan On Operation Sindoor

New Delhi: Indian armed forces had superior situational awareness and better battlefield transparency during Operational Sindoor, and "dominated the escalation matrix on all four days" of the conflict, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan said on Thursday.

His remarks, made during an interactive session at the 'Kalam and Kavach' defence conclave at the Manekshaw Centre here, came days after the country and the armed forces marked the first anniversary of the military action.

"We dominated the escalation matrix on all four days, because we had a superior situational awareness. We knew what we had hit, what was happening," he said in response to a query during the event.

The CDS asserted that Indian forces had situational awareness not only on their own side but also across the border, and that "we were able to dominate every ladder of escalation".

Asked how he foresaw future battlefields, given the evolving nature of warfare, dominated by drones and advanced weapons, he warned against getting drawn into prolonged conflicts.