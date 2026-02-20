We Changed Delhi's Direction In 1 Year, Will Change Its Condition Over The Next 4: CM Rekha Gupta
Presenting her government's one-year report card at the Delhi Secretariat with all 6 Cabinet ministers, she also lambasted the previous AAP government.
Published : February 20, 2026 at 5:31 PM IST
New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta released her government's "report card" on the completion of a year of the Delhi government, at the Secretariat on Friday, in the presence of all six of her Cabinet ministers, Pravesh Verma, Kapil Mishra, Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Pankaj Kumar Singh, and Ravinder Singh Indraj.
She began the presentation with the slogan, "First Step of Change, One Year of Development." She also presented a glimpse of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a 24x7 developed Delhi for 2047 in it.
Recalling this day a year ago, she said, "Today marks the completion of one year of the government. At this time on February 20, 2025, we had reached the Secretariat to assume office. It was here that we held our first Cabinet meeting."
The Chief Minister said hers is a government of results, not promises, unlike the previous AAP government, which "tried to avoid solutions by giving excuses". Gupta said instead of "poster politics", her government practices "politics of action".
"We have worked across every sector to bring positive change to Delhi. We focus on solutions, not problems. We work on the nationalist ideology. Through our mantra 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas', we engage in the politics of 'we', not 'I'."
Among the achievements of her government in its first year, the Chief Minister began with healthcare. "We implemented the Ayushman Yojana in the first Cabinet meeting itself, got 7,00,000 people registered, of which, 30,000 people benefited."
She also promised to open 3,52,1100 Arogya Mandirs by end-2026, while listing the addition of a neurocath lab at GB Pant Hospital, bought 150 dialysis machines, introduced six mobile dental vans, online OPD appointments, and recruited 4,000 doctors and 1,300 nurses, among other achievements.
On affordable nutrition, she said, "I'm pleased to announce that 70 Atal Canteens are operating in Delhi, meaning 70,000 people are eating a full meal for just Rs 5 a day. Out of our total budget of Rs 1 lakh crore, we allocated Rs 700 crore for the welfare of slum dwellers, so that they can live with dignity and progress."
She also said renovation of 13,000 flats is underway to ensure that slum dwellers can live comfortably. "We have introduced a minimum wage of Rs 22,000 for labourers, the highest in the country. We have opened 500 crèches where women workers can leave their children behind to work," she added.
On water and sewerage, she said her government has overseen the laying of 180 km of new sewer lines, while work on the remaining drains is currently ongoing, adding that the previous government had left behind mountains of garbage. "The previous government did not pay attention to Mother Yamuna, while we have updated 28 sewage treatment plants, and working to repair the remaining nine," she said.
On education, she declared that 7,000 "Smart" classes are being built, and 75 CM Shri schools have been launched. "We built Delhi's first bio gas plant, too," she said, adding, "We want to start six more biogas plants in Delhi."
Regarding the capital's fight with air pollution, she blamed the previous government for only raising slogans without doing anything. She said, "There are 4,000 e-buses in Delhi, the highest in the country, and installed 9,000 charging stations. We've also introduced a new eV policy."
She ended her presentation by saying that her cabinet had worked 365 days of the last year. "We are a 24×7 government. All the ministers were on the ground. We neither quarreled with the L-G, nor with the Centre, but worked in coordination. The capital is doing politics of responsibilities, not of allegations. We have changed Delhi's direction in one year, and will change its condition over the next four."