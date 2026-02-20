ETV Bharat / bharat

We Changed Delhi's Direction In 1 Year, Will Change Its Condition Over The Next 4: CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta released her government's "report card" on the completion of a year of the Delhi government, at the Secretariat on Friday, in the presence of all six of her Cabinet ministers, Pravesh Verma, Kapil Mishra, Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Pankaj Kumar Singh, and Ravinder Singh Indraj.

She began the presentation with the slogan, "First Step of Change, One Year of Development." She also presented a glimpse of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a 24x7 developed Delhi for 2047 in it.

Recalling this day a year ago, she said, "Today marks the completion of one year of the government. At this time on February 20, 2025, we had reached the Secretariat to assume office. It was here that we held our first Cabinet meeting."

The Chief Minister said hers is a government of results, not promises, unlike the previous AAP government, which "tried to avoid solutions by giving excuses". Gupta said instead of "poster politics", her government practices "politics of action".

"We have worked across every sector to bring positive change to Delhi. We focus on solutions, not problems. We work on the nationalist ideology. Through our mantra 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas', we engage in the politics of 'we', not 'I'."

Among the achievements of her government in its first year, the Chief Minister began with healthcare. "We implemented the Ayushman Yojana in the first Cabinet meeting itself, got 7,00,000 people registered, of which, 30,000 people benefited."

She also promised to open 3,52,1100 Arogya Mandirs by end-2026, while listing the addition of a neurocath lab at GB Pant Hospital, bought 150 dialysis machines, introduced six mobile dental vans, online OPD appointments, and recruited 4,000 doctors and 1,300 nurses, among other achievements.