'We Came For Students': Voices Of People From Far And Wide At The Jantar Mantar Protest
People from all walks of life joined the protest at Jantar Mantar. They said the protest mattered as it is about students, reports Ankita Kumari.
Published : July 20, 2026 at 4:28 PM IST|
Updated : July 20, 2026 at 5:04 PM IST
New Delhi: The first working day of the week saw thousands of people standing in unison with students in the national capital for a common cause-the demand for a fair and just education system in the country.
The crowd was not made up of only students. There were parents, lawyers, farmers, ex-servicemen, teachers and ordinary citizens from states like Bihar, Rajasthan and as far as Maharashtra and Puducherry. Many had travelled hundreds of kilometres because they believed the fight was bigger than an examination. They said it was about the future of India's youth.
Families joined the protest
One of the most moving moments of the protest was the gathering of families. Sohan Lal Verma had come from Rajasthan with his wife and children. He said he wanted to support the movement as he wished to see a better education system for his children. He carried bundles of Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) sachets to distribute among the students.
Verma said if menace such as exam paper leak do not stop his own children will face difficulties in the future. "If I stand with students today, it will help secure their future tomorrow," he said. Verma's son, who in Class VI, said he did not aspire to study if Dharmendra Pradhan remained the country's education minister. "I want him to resign. Exams are crucial for us. We study hard and I don’t want anxiety like other senior students," he said.
Students say they are losing faith
Many students spoke about the repeated paper leaks and the uncertainty surrounding competitive examinations. A student from Maharashtra said years of hard work was going to waste because of paper leaks. "Every year we prepare for exams with hope, but our efforts go to waste. If we don't raise our voices today, nothing will change," he said.
Another student said he wanted an education system where merit matters instead of unfair practices. "Students should be judged by their knowledge, not by a system affected by paper leaks," he said.
The protest brought together people from different states. A scuba diver from Puducherry said he travelled to Delhi to stand with students against corruption in the examination system.
Rohit Raj, who came from Nalanda district in Bihar, said police stopped him several times on his way to the protest site. He said, "My phone broke during a lathi charge. Despite the difficulties, I decided to continue after listening to the students' concerns. The situation is disappointing, but I felt I had to be here."
Another participant from Bihar, Pradeep, said he had not even informed his family about his decision to be at the protest. "Mobile networks were not working properly, so I couldn't contact them. But I came because people from across the country are standing together for the cause," he said.
Allegations of police action
Several protesters alleged that police used force during the demonstration. A lawyer who was present claimed that women, children and ordinary citizens were beaten without any reason. He called the incident "shameful" and urged the police to respect citizens' rights.
Another protester said the police did not differentiate between men and women during the lathi-charge. These are allegations levelled by the protesters but the authorities have their own version of events.
Parents fear for their children's future
Parents at the protest repeatedly spoke about the pressure students are facing. A protester said he did not want his child to grow up under the stress caused by repeated examination controversies. He said today's students deserve a system where honesty and hard work are rewarded.
Another parent questioned campaigns encouraging education, such as "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao". He said such initiatives would mean nothing if students continued to face uncertainty in examinations.
A call for accountability
Many participants demanded accountability from those responsible for examination-related issues. Some protesters questioned the government's handling of the situation and said they wanted those responsible to accept accountability. An ex-serviceman said he expected the citizens to be heard in a democracy rather than suppressed.
A movement beyond politics
One message was repeated throughout the protest, and it was not about political parties. Participants from Maharashtra and other states said the movement was being led by students and ordinary citizens. There is no need of political parties' involvement as youngsters are strong enough to fight their own battle, they said.
More than a protest
Gradually, the slogans became louder, but the emotions remained the same. Some protesters looked tired after travelling long distances, while others looked worried about the children they had left behind. Yet none of them regretted coming to the capital for a cause that mattered.
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