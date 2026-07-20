ETV Bharat / bharat

'We Came For Students': Voices Of People From Far And Wide At The Jantar Mantar Protest

New Delhi: The first working day of the week saw thousands of people standing in unison with students in the national capital for a common cause-the demand for a fair and just education system in the country.

The crowd was not made up of only students. There were parents, lawyers, farmers, ex-servicemen, teachers and ordinary citizens from states like Bihar, Rajasthan and as far as Maharashtra and Puducherry. Many had travelled hundreds of kilometres because they believed the fight was bigger than an examination. They said it was about the future of India's youth.

Families joined the protest

One of the most moving moments of the protest was the gathering of families. Sohan Lal Verma had come from Rajasthan with his wife and children. He said he wanted to support the movement as he wished to see a better education system for his children. He carried bundles of Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) sachets to distribute among the students.

Verma said if menace such as exam paper leak do not stop his own children will face difficulties in the future. "If I stand with students today, it will help secure their future tomorrow," he said. Verma's son, who in Class VI, said he did not aspire to study if Dharmendra Pradhan remained the country's education minister. "I want him to resign. Exams are crucial for us. We study hard and I don’t want anxiety like other senior students," he said.

Students say they are losing faith

Many students spoke about the repeated paper leaks and the uncertainty surrounding competitive examinations. A student from Maharashtra said years of hard work was going to waste because of paper leaks. "Every year we prepare for exams with hope, but our efforts go to waste. If we don't raise our voices today, nothing will change," he said.

Another student said he wanted an education system where merit matters instead of unfair practices. "Students should be judged by their knowledge, not by a system affected by paper leaks," he said.

The protest brought together people from different states. A scuba diver from Puducherry said he travelled to Delhi to stand with students against corruption in the examination system.

Rohit Raj, who came from Nalanda district in Bihar, said police stopped him several times on his way to the protest site. He said, "My phone broke during a lathi charge. Despite the difficulties, I decided to continue after listening to the students' concerns. The situation is disappointing, but I felt I had to be here."